Last updated on Apr 01, 2021, 12:03 am

Samsung has started releasing the Android 11-based One UI 3.1 update for the Galaxy A51 model and One UI 3.0 update for Galaxy A21s smartphone. The respective firmware bring all the goodies of Android 11, along with a revamped UI, background video calling, and more widgets on the lock screen. The updates also come bundled with the latest April 2021 Android security patch.

Everything to know about the update

The Android 11-based One UI update for the Galaxy A51 and A21s carries build number A515FXXU4EUC8 and A217NKSU5CUC7, respectively. They are being released in a staged manner and you can manually check for it by going to Settings > Software updates > Download and install.

Design and display The smartphones sport a 6.5-inch screen

As far as their specifications are concerned, the Samsung Galaxy A51 and A21s feature a plastic body with a punch-hole cut-out. They house an in-display and a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, respectively. The A51 bears a 6.5-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Super AMOLED screen while the A21s has a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) IPS display, both with an aspect ratio of 20:9.

Cameras The duo has a 48MP main camera

Samsung Galaxy A51 sports a 48MP (f/2.0) primary sensor, a 12MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 5MP (f/2.4) macro camera, and a 5MP (f/2.2) depth shooter. It has a 32MP (f/2.2) selfie snapper. The Galaxy A21s is equipped with a 48MP (f/2.0) main sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro shooter, a 2MP (f/2.4) depth sensor, and a 13MP (f/2.2) front-facing camera.

Internals They support 15W fast-charging