Vivo S10e, with a MediaTek Dimensity 900 processor, goes official

Written by Surbhi Shah Twitter Published on Oct 18, 2021, 02:21 pm

Vivo S10e arrives in China in three color options

Vivo has launched its latest mid-range S-series smartphone, the S10e, in China. The handset carries a starting price-tag of CNY 2,399 (around Rs. 28,000) and will be up for pre-sale from October 20. As for the key highlights, the device comes with an AMOLED display, triple rear cameras, a MediaTek Dimensity 900 chipset, and 44W fast-charging support. Here's our roundup.

Design and display

The phone has a Full-HD+ display

The Vivo S10e sports a waterdrop notch design with a prominent bottom bezel and an in-display fingerprint sensor. On the rear, there is a rectangular camera module. The smartphone bears a 6.4-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9. It measures 7.59mm in thickness, weighs 175 grams, and is offered in three color options, namely, Watercolor, Haze, and Glass Black.

Information

It features a 64MP main camera

The Vivo S10e is equipped with a triple rear camera setup comprising a 64MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth snapper. For selfies and video calling, there is a 32MP (f/2.0) front-facing camera.

Internals

It boots OriginOS 1.0 based on Android 11

The Vivo S10e is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 900 processor, paired with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. Under the hood, it runs on Android 11-based OriginOS 1.0 and packs a 4,000mAh battery with 44W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, 5G, and a Type-C port.

Information

Vivo S10e: Pricing and availability

The Vivo S10e is priced at CNY 2,399 (around Rs. 28,000) for the 8GB/128GB model and CNY 2,599 (roughly Rs. 30,500) for the 8GB/256GB version. Pre-sales will begin on October 20 via Vivo China's official website.