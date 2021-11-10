Samsung Galaxy S21 FE may arrive only in Europe

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE may not debut in India

Samsung is tipped to launch the Galaxy S21 FE model on January 4. However, it will have a limited release. A South Korean publication has claimed that the phone will be available only in the European markets through select carriers. Samsung was considering to cancel the device but has decided to launch it after insistence from TM Roh, chief of the mobile division.

Context

Why does this story matter?

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE's launch had been postponed for months because of the global chip shortage and disruption of supply-chain. There were even reports that the handset was getting canceled. However, the tech giant is now planning a limited release. The S20 FE was a big hit but S21 FE is unlikely to replicate that success since it will not be available widely.

Design and display

The phone will have a 120Hz Super AMOLED display

The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE will feature a punch-hole design with slim bezels, an aluminium frame, an IP68-rated build quality for dust and water resistance, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. The handset will bear a 6.41-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Super AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and HDR10+ support. It will be offered in multiple color options.

Information

It will sport a 32MP selfie camera

The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE will have a triple rear camera setup comprising a 12MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.4) telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom support, and a 12MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide snapper. For selfies, there will be a 32MP (f/2.2) front-facing camera.

Internals

It will boot One UI 3.1 based on Android 11

The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE will be powered by a Snapdragon 888/Exynos 2100 chipset, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. It will boot Android 11-based One UI 3.1 and pack a 4,500mAh battery with 25W wired and 15W wireless fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device should offer support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, and a Type-C port.

Information

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE: Pricing and availability

The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE is said to be priced under $600 (around Rs. 44,400). However, the official pricing and availability details of the handset will be announced at the time of the launch, which is tipped to take place on January 4.