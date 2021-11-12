Redmi 9A and 9A Sport receive 'inevitable' price-hike in India

Written by Surbhi Shah Twitter Published on Nov 12, 2021, 01:51 pm

Redmi 9A and 9A Sport become costlier in India

Xiaomi has increased the prices of Redmi 9A and 9A Sport smartphones in India by Rs. 300. The budget smartphones now start at Rs. 7,299 (up from Rs. 6,999). The revised prices are applicable across all online and offline sales channels, including Amazon and Mi.com. According to Xiaomi, the increase in the cost of smartphone components is the reason behind the latest price-hike.

Takeaways

Why does this story matter?

This is not the first time that Xiaomi has hiked the prices of its budget-range smartphones in India this year. In recent months, the company has increased the costs of the Redmi 9 series, Redmi Note 10, and Note 10S models. Companies like Samsung, Vivo, and POCO have also made some of their offerings a bit costlier due to the shortage of phone components.

Quote

'A surge in price is inevitable'

"Due to massive demand-supply mismatch, majority of components used in smartphones have seen an upward movement in their prices. Unfortunately, due to such market dynamics, a surge in price is inevitable and it is further leading to price-hikes on some of our models," said Xiaomi.

Design and display

The phones have an HD+ LCD display

The Redmi 9A and 9A Sport feature a waterdrop notch design with a prominent bottom bezel. The handsets bear a 6.53-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) IPS LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and 400-nits of brightness. The former is offered in Midnight Black, Sea Blue, and Nature Green colors, whereas the latter is available in Carbon Black, Metallic Blue, and Coral Green options.

Information

They sport a 13MP rear camera

The Redmi 9A and 9A Sport are equipped with a single 13MP (f/2.2) camera on the back along with an LED flash. For selfies and video calling, both phones have a 5MP (f/2.2) front-facing camera.

Internals

They are backed by a MediaTek Helio G25 chipset

The Redmi 9A and 9A Sport draw power from a MediaTek Helio G25 processor, paired with up to 3GB of RAM and 32GB of expandable storage. They run on Android 10-based MIUI 12 and pack a 5,000mAh battery with 10W charging support. For connectivity, the devices offer support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a micro-USB port.

Information

Redmi 9A and 9A Sport: Pricing and availability

Following the price-revision, the Redmi 9A and 9A Sport are now priced at Rs. 7,299 for the 2GB/32GB model and Rs. 8,299 for the 3GB/32GB version. They are available for purchase via Xiaomi India's official website.