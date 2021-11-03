Lenovo launches new Yoga laptops with Windows 11 OS

Lenovo Yoga Pro 14s Carbon and Yoga 16s launched in China

Lenovo has launched its updated Yoga series of laptops in China for the year 2022. The line-up includes the Yoga Pro 14s Carbon and Yoga 16s models. The laptops carry a starting price-tag of CNY 7,999 (roughly Rs. 93,000) and will be available for purchase from November 10. They come with a lightweight design, up to 2.8K displays, Ryzen 7 processors, and Windows 11.

Lenovo Yoga Pro 14s Crabon has DisplayHDR True Black 500 certification

The latest Yoga 2022 laptops feature a thin and light design. The Yoga Pro 14s Carbon weighs 1.08kg and bears a 14.0-inch 2.8K (2880x1800 pixels) OLED screen with a 90Hz refresh rate, 600-nits of brightness, and Dolby Vision support. The Yoga 16s has a 16.0-inch 2.5K (2560x1600 pixels) OLED display with up to 144Hz refresh rate and 500-nits of maximum brightness.

The Lenovo Yoga Pro 14s Carbon and Yoga 16s are powered by AMD Ryzen 7 5800U and Ryzen 7 5800H processors, respectively, combined with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of SSD storage. They run on Windows 11 OS. The former packs a 61Wh battery while the latter houses a 75Wh battery. The Yoga 16s also offers an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 GPU.

The I/O ports on the Yoga Pro 14s Carbon include two USB Type-C ports, an SD card reader, and a headphone jack. The Yoga 16s, on the other hand, is equipped with two USB Type-A ports, a USB Type-C port, an HDMI slot, an SD card reader, and a headphone jack. The devices also offer support for Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.0.

The Lenovo Yoga Pro 14s Carbon is priced at CNY 7,999 (around Rs. 93,000) and will go on sale from November 10 onwards at an introductory cost of CNY 7,299 (roughly Rs. 85,000). The Yoga 16s costs CNY 8,299 (approximately Rs. 96,700). It will be up for grabs later this month with an introductory price-tag of CNY 7,499 (around Rs. 87,400).