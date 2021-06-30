HP announces its lightest consumer laptop yet

Written by Harshita Malik Twitter Last updated on Jun 30, 2021, 03:10 pm

HP Pavilion Aero 13, weighing less than 1kg, launched

Expanding its portfolio of consumer laptops, HP has launched a new Pavilion Aero 13 model in the US market. It is priced at $749 (roughly Rs. 55,700) and is touted to be the lightest consumer laptop from the company. The device offers a 13.3-inch display, a Ryzen 7 processor, Windows 10 support, and up to 10.5 hours of battery life. Here are more details.

Design and display

It is offered in four color options

HP Pavilion Aero 13 measures 297x209x16.9mm

The HP Pavilion Aero 13 has a magnesium-aluminium chassis and is built from recycled plastic. It weighs less than 1kg. The laptop sports a 13.3-inch QHD+ (2560x1600 pixels) IPS display with an aspect ratio of 16:10, 100% sRGB color coverage, and 400-nits of peak brightness. It is available in Ceramic White, Natural Silver, Pale Rose Gold, and Warm Gold color variants.

Information

Under the hood, it packs a 45Wh battery

The HP Pavilion Aero 13 is powered by up to AMD Ryzen 7 5800U processor, paired with AMD Radeon graphics, 16GB of DDR4 RAM, and 512GB of SSD storage. It runs on Windows 10 and packs a 45Wh battery.

Connectivity

The laptop offers a Bang & Olufsen audio system

The HP Pavilion Aero 13 has a SuperSpeed Type-C port, two SuperSpeed Type-A ports, an HDMI 2.0 slot, and a headphone/microphone combo jack. For wireless connectivity, it offers support for Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2. The machine is also equipped with dual-array digital microphones, a 720p HD web camera, and dual speakers tuned by Bang & Olufsen.

Newcomers

HP has also introduced two new Full-HD monitors

Alongside the Aero 13 laptop, HP has also introduced its M24fwa and M27fwa monitors. They sport a 23.8-inch and 27-inch IPS screen, respectively, with a Full-HD (1920x1080 pixels) resolution, a 16:9 aspect ratio, and 300-nits of peak brightness. The M24fwa has a VGA port and an HDMI 1.4 port, while the M27fwa gets an additional HDMI 1.4 slot.

Information

HP Pavilion Aero 13, HP M24fwa, and M27fwa: Pricing

The HP Pavilion Aero 13 starts at $749 (roughly Rs. 55,700) while the M24fwa and M27fwa monitors are priced at $230 (roughly Rs. 17,000) and $290 (around Rs. 21,600), respectively. The devices will be up for grabs in the US starting next month.