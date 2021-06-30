HP announces its lightest consumer laptop yet
Expanding its portfolio of consumer laptops, HP has launched a new Pavilion Aero 13 model in the US market. It is priced at $749 (roughly Rs. 55,700) and is touted to be the lightest consumer laptop from the company. The device offers a 13.3-inch display, a Ryzen 7 processor, Windows 10 support, and up to 10.5 hours of battery life. Here are more details.
It is offered in four color options
The HP Pavilion Aero 13 has a magnesium-aluminium chassis and is built from recycled plastic. It weighs less than 1kg. The laptop sports a 13.3-inch QHD+ (2560x1600 pixels) IPS display with an aspect ratio of 16:10, 100% sRGB color coverage, and 400-nits of peak brightness. It is available in Ceramic White, Natural Silver, Pale Rose Gold, and Warm Gold color variants.
Under the hood, it packs a 45Wh battery
The HP Pavilion Aero 13 is powered by up to AMD Ryzen 7 5800U processor, paired with AMD Radeon graphics, 16GB of DDR4 RAM, and 512GB of SSD storage. It runs on Windows 10 and packs a 45Wh battery.
The laptop offers a Bang & Olufsen audio system
The HP Pavilion Aero 13 has a SuperSpeed Type-C port, two SuperSpeed Type-A ports, an HDMI 2.0 slot, and a headphone/microphone combo jack. For wireless connectivity, it offers support for Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2. The machine is also equipped with dual-array digital microphones, a 720p HD web camera, and dual speakers tuned by Bang & Olufsen.
HP has also introduced two new Full-HD monitors
Alongside the Aero 13 laptop, HP has also introduced its M24fwa and M27fwa monitors. They sport a 23.8-inch and 27-inch IPS screen, respectively, with a Full-HD (1920x1080 pixels) resolution, a 16:9 aspect ratio, and 300-nits of peak brightness. The M24fwa has a VGA port and an HDMI 1.4 port, while the M27fwa gets an additional HDMI 1.4 slot.
HP Pavilion Aero 13, HP M24fwa, and M27fwa: Pricing
The HP Pavilion Aero 13 starts at $749 (roughly Rs. 55,700) while the M24fwa and M27fwa monitors are priced at $230 (roughly Rs. 17,000) and $290 (around Rs. 21,600), respectively. The devices will be up for grabs in the US starting next month.