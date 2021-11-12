Reliance JioBook's specifications tipped. Can it disrupt the laptop segment?

JioBook will be powered by a MediaTek chipset

Reliance Jio is reportedly working on a low-cost laptop for the Indian market, called the JioBook. The device was earlier spotted on the BIS certification site in three variants. Now, the Jio NB1112MM variant has appeared on the Geekbench platform, revealing its key specifications. As per the listing, it will come with a MediaTek MT6788 processor, 2GB of RAM, and Android 11 support.

Context

Why does this story matter?

The JioBook will be Reliance Jio's first-ever laptop. It is said to arrive with an affordable price-tag and some Jio exclusive features. Looking at the purported specifications, the device will likely be targeted toward students for online classes and virtual learning. However, we may see some other variants with better hardware for people working from home due to the pandemic.

Scores

What is Geekbench and how much did the laptop score?

Geekbench is a processor benchmarking platform that ranks chipsets based on their single-core and multi-core performances. It runs a set of instructions simultaneously per core and then generates an aggregated result. The faster a chipset performs the actions, the higher is its score. The JioBook has achieved a single-core score of 1,178 and a multi-core score of 4,246.

Features

It will sport an HD+ display

Details regarding the JioBook are scarce at the moment. However, a recently leaked render of the notebook had revealed that it will feature a compact body with prominent bezels and a webcam. It is tipped to bear an HD+ (1366x768 pixels) display. The laptop will offer exclusive Jio apps like JioMeet, JioStore, and JioPages in addition to Microsoft apps like Office, Edge, and Teams.

Features

One of the variants will also offer LTE connectivity

Alongside the MediaTek variant, the company is also likely to offer a model with Snapdragon 665 chipset and Snapdragon X12 modem for 4G connectivity. It will be loaded with up to 4GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 64GB of eMMC 5.1 storage. The device is expected to provide connectivity options like dual-band Wi-Fi and an HDMI port.

Information

Reliance JioBook: Pricing and availability

At present, there is no information regarding the pricing and availability of the JioBook laptop. However, it is said to carry an affordable price-tag and could start at under Rs. 10,000 in India.