Written by Harshita Malik Twitter Published on Nov 04, 2021, 12:16 am

OPPO A95 will be powered by a Snapdragon chipset

OPPO is expected to introduce the 4G version of its A95 handset in the Southeast Asian market by the end of this month. In the latest development, 91mobiles has shared renders and promotional images of the smartphone, revealing its design details. As per the images, it will come with a punch-hole cut-out, triple rear cameras, and a Snapdragon processor.

It will likely offer a 90Hz screen refresh rate

OPPO A95 will feature a left-aligned punch-hole cut-out, a noticeable bottom bezel, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it will have a rectangular camera unit. The device shall sport a 6.43-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with a 20:9 aspect ratio and a 90Hz refresh rate. It will be offered in Glowing Starry Black and Rainbow Silver colors.

There will be a 16MP selfie shooter

The OPPO A95 will bear a triple rear camera arrangement, comprising a 48MP (f/1.7) main sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro camera. For selfies, it will get a 16MP (f/2.4) front-facing snapper.

The phone will pack a 5,000mAh battery

The OPPO A95 is said to be powered by a Snapdragon 662 chipset, coupled with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Under the hood, it will run on Android 11-based ColorOS 11 and house a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the handset should offer support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

The official pricing and availability details of OPPO A95 will be announced at the time of its launch later this month. However, going by the specifications and features, it may cost around Rs. 15,000.