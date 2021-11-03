Top 5 TWS earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation in India

Written by Surbhi Shah Twitter Published on Nov 03, 2021, 07:29 pm

Top 5 earphones with ANC in India

Has the hubbub of traffic, car honks, or other surrounding noises ever drained the music playing on your earphones? It is frustrating to say the least. To provide a better experience, brands have come up with Active Noise Cancellation technology that uses built-in microphones to reduce unwanted noises. Here, we have listed some of the best TWS earbuds with ANC currently available in India.

Earbuds #1

Apple's AirPods Pro is priced at Rs. 19,800

AirPods Pro offers quick access to Siri with the 'Hey Siri' command

The Apple AirPods Pro sports an in-ear design, an IPX4-rated build quality, dual microphones, and Force Touch sensors. It has a custom speaker driver, a high dynamic range amplifier, an H1 chip, and offers features like ANC, Transparency mode, and Adaptive EQ. It is touted to last up to 4.5 hours on a single charge and more than 24 hours with the case.

Earbuds #2

Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2 costs Rs. 17,990

The Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2 has an in-ear ergonomic design with customizable touch controls and IPX4-rated water resistance. It is equipped with 7mm dynamic audio drivers and offers ANC, Transparent Hearing mode, voice control, and an adjustable equalizer. The earbuds provide up to seven hours of battery life on a single charge and four additional charges with the case.

Earbuds #3

Jabra Elite 85t is on sale at Rs. 13,999

Jabra Elite 85t is available in Black, Titanium Black, and Copper Black colors

The Jabra Elite 85t also offers an in-ear design, an IPX4-rated build quality, pressure relief vents, and Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity support. It has 12mm speaker drivers, six built-in microphones, and offers customizable equalizer as well as adjustable Active Noise Cancellation. You get up to seven hours of battery life on the earbuds and up to 31 hours with the carry-cum-charging case.

Earbuds #4

OnePlus Buds Pro is available at Rs. 9,989

OnePlus Buds Pro supports Dolby Atmos technology

The OnePlus Buds Pro has an in-ear design with glossy stems, an IP55 water resistance, call noise reduction feature, and 11mm dynamic drivers. It delivers up to 40dB of Smart Adaptive Noise Cancellation along with Zen Mode Air and OnePlus Audio ID profiles. The earphones last up to seven hours per charge and the case can provide up to 38 hours of battery life.

Earbuds #5

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro is listed at Rs. 8,990

The Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro boasts an in-ear design, an IPX7-rated build quality, touch controls, three built-in microphones, and two-way speakers with AKG sound. It has an 11mm woofer and a 6.5mm tweeter. The earphones support voice detection, ANC, and have 360-degree Audio Dolby Head Tracking support. The earbuds offer up to 8 hours of battery life on a single charge.