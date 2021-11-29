Some Pixel 6 users are now facing charging issues

Ever since Google released its flagship Pixel 6 series, the phones have been plagued by one problem or another. The latest one is related to charging and it seems critical. Some Reddit users have complained that they are unable to charge their handsets using an older or third-party charger, car chargers, and even the Pixel Stand. Google is yet to comment on the issue.

Like Apple, Google has stopped providing a charger in the box. And now, some users of Pixel 6 and 6 Pro are unable to charge their phones using third-party USB Type-C chargers or older Pixel chargers. According to a Pixel Phone forum post, an owner had to purchase £100 worth of chargers and cables with Power Delivery support because no other chargers would work.

"So yeah Google sold me a phone made of 30% recycled aluminium, but forced me to throw away 100 times its weight in electronics that are no use for it," wrote a person with username "Alexandru Dumitrache 245" in a forum post. "All of this wouldn't be an issue if they were not bragging about being environmentally friendly lol."

As far as their specifications are concerned, the Pixel 6 series features a punch-hole design with slim bezels, an aluminium frame, an IP68-rated build quality, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. The Pixel 6 bears a 6.4-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with a 90Hz refresh rate, whereas the Pixel 6 Pro has a 6.7-inch QHD+ (1440x3120 pixels) AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

The Pixel 6 is equipped with a dual rear camera setup comprising a 50MP (f/1.9) primary sensor and a 12MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens. The Pixel 6 Pro also offers a similar camera arrangement but with an additional 48MP (f/3.5) telephoto lens having 4x optical and 20x digital zoom support. For selfies, they have an 8MP (f/2.0) and an 11.1MP (f/2.2) front-facing camera, respectively.

The Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro are powered by Google's custom Tensor chipset, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage. They pack a 4,614mAh and 5,003mAh battery, respectively, with 30W fast-charging support and run on Android 12 OS. For connectivity, the devices offer support for Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, NFC, 5G, and a Type-C port.