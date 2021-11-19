Best 5 QLED TVs in India under Rs. 60,000

Written by Surbhi Shah Twitter Published on Nov 19, 2021, 01:00 am

Five QLED smart TVs in India under Rs. 60,000

From drama to sports to news, a lot of people still prefer to watch content on big screens rather than smartphones. The market is flooded with options ranging from HD TVs to high-quality 8K OLED models. Here, we look at some of our favorite QLED TVs that offer excellent picture quality, good sound, and a smart user interface under Rs. 60,000.

Takeaways

Why does this story matter?

According to Counterpoint Research, India's smart TV market has seen a 65% year-on-year growth in the second quarter of 2021. Brands like iFFALCON, TCL, Nokia, and Samsung have introduced a range of televisions in low-, mid-, and high-range segments, flooding the market with more options. This article helps you identify some of the best available QLED TVs that you can buy right now.

TV #1

iFFALCON 55H71 is priced at Rs. 46,999

The iFFALCON 55H71 features a slim bezel-less design, 30W stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos and DTS Smart Audio, and Google Assistant support. It bears a 55-inch 4K (3840x2160 pixels) QLED screen with Dolby Vision, HDR10+ support, and AI-based IPQ picture engine. The TV is powered by a 64-bit Amlogic chipset, paired with 2GB of RAM, 16GB of storage, and boots Android TV OS.

TV #2

TCL 55C715 is listed at Rs. 52,999

The TCL 55C715 flaunts a thin form factor with a bezel-less design, 30W Onkyo speakers with Dolby Atmos support, and Google Assistant voice control. It has a 55-inch 4K (3860x2160 pixels) QLED display with Dolby Vision, HDR10+ support, and Quantum Dot technology. The TV is loaded with a Mali 470 graphics co-processor, 2.5GB of RAM, 16GB of storage, and runs on Android TV OS.

TV #3

Nokia's 55-inch 4K QLED TV is available at Rs. 54,999

The Nokia 55-inch QLED TV sports a thin design with JBL-tuned 60W speakers, Dolby Atmos support, and voice control. The television offers a 4K (3840x2160 pixels) MaxBrite display with micro dimming technology, Dolby Vision, and Gamma Engine 2.2 picture engine. It draws power from a quad-core Realtek processor, coupled with 2GB of RAM, 16GB of storage, and boots Android TV 11 OS.

TV #4

Samsung Frame TV sets you back Rs. 58,990

The Samsung Frame TV 2021 boasts a modern design with customizable frames, Art Mode, 20W speakers with Dolby Digital Plus, an active voice amplifier, and surround sound support. It has a 43-inch 4K (3840x2160 pixels) QLED screen with UHD Dimming, HDR10+ support, and Quantum Dot technology. It is loaded with 2.5GB of RAM, 16GB of storage, and runs on Tizen OS.

TV #5

Xiaomi's Mi Q1 is priced at Rs. 59,999

The Mi Q1 offers a slim profile, an aluminium frame, and 30W stereo speakers with Dolby Audio and DTS-HD support It bears a 55-inch 4K (3840x2160 pixels) QLED display with Dolby Vision, HDR10+, and Vivid Picture Engine. The TV is backed by a quad-core MediaTek processor, combined with Mali G52 MP2 graphics, 2GB of RAM, and 32GB of storage. It boots Android TV 10.