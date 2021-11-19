Best 5 QLED TVs in India under Rs. 60,000
From drama to sports to news, a lot of people still prefer to watch content on big screens rather than smartphones. The market is flooded with options ranging from HD TVs to high-quality 8K OLED models. Here, we look at some of our favorite QLED TVs that offer excellent picture quality, good sound, and a smart user interface under Rs. 60,000.
Why does this story matter?
According to Counterpoint Research, India's smart TV market has seen a 65% year-on-year growth in the second quarter of 2021. Brands like iFFALCON, TCL, Nokia, and Samsung have introduced a range of televisions in low-, mid-, and high-range segments, flooding the market with more options. This article helps you identify some of the best available QLED TVs that you can buy right now.
iFFALCON 55H71 is priced at Rs. 46,999
The iFFALCON 55H71 features a slim bezel-less design, 30W stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos and DTS Smart Audio, and Google Assistant support. It bears a 55-inch 4K (3840x2160 pixels) QLED screen with Dolby Vision, HDR10+ support, and AI-based IPQ picture engine. The TV is powered by a 64-bit Amlogic chipset, paired with 2GB of RAM, 16GB of storage, and boots Android TV OS.
TCL 55C715 is listed at Rs. 52,999
The TCL 55C715 flaunts a thin form factor with a bezel-less design, 30W Onkyo speakers with Dolby Atmos support, and Google Assistant voice control. It has a 55-inch 4K (3860x2160 pixels) QLED display with Dolby Vision, HDR10+ support, and Quantum Dot technology. The TV is loaded with a Mali 470 graphics co-processor, 2.5GB of RAM, 16GB of storage, and runs on Android TV OS.
Nokia's 55-inch 4K QLED TV is available at Rs. 54,999
The Nokia 55-inch QLED TV sports a thin design with JBL-tuned 60W speakers, Dolby Atmos support, and voice control. The television offers a 4K (3840x2160 pixels) MaxBrite display with micro dimming technology, Dolby Vision, and Gamma Engine 2.2 picture engine. It draws power from a quad-core Realtek processor, coupled with 2GB of RAM, 16GB of storage, and boots Android TV 11 OS.
Samsung Frame TV sets you back Rs. 58,990
The Samsung Frame TV 2021 boasts a modern design with customizable frames, Art Mode, 20W speakers with Dolby Digital Plus, an active voice amplifier, and surround sound support. It has a 43-inch 4K (3840x2160 pixels) QLED screen with UHD Dimming, HDR10+ support, and Quantum Dot technology. It is loaded with 2.5GB of RAM, 16GB of storage, and runs on Tizen OS.
Xiaomi's Mi Q1 is priced at Rs. 59,999
The Mi Q1 offers a slim profile, an aluminium frame, and 30W stereo speakers with Dolby Audio and DTS-HD support It bears a 55-inch 4K (3840x2160 pixels) QLED display with Dolby Vision, HDR10+, and Vivid Picture Engine. The TV is backed by a quad-core MediaTek processor, combined with Mali G52 MP2 graphics, 2GB of RAM, and 32GB of storage. It boots Android TV 10.