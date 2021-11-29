OPPO Reno6 Pro v/s Reno7 Pro: What has changed?

Written by Harshita Malik Twitter Published on Nov 29, 2021, 12:45 am

Is OPPO Reno7 Pro a good upgrade over Reno6 Pro?

OPPO has just launched the Reno7 series of 5G smartphones in China earlier this week. The line-up comprises Reno7 SE, Reno7, and Reno7 Pro models. The Reno7 Pro comes with a 90Hz AMOLED screen, a 50MP triple rear camera setup, and a MediaTek Dimensity 1200-Max chipset. Let us see what has improved over its predecessor, the Reno6 Pro, which went official in May.

Takeaways

Why does this story matter?

The OPPO Reno7 Pro is the company's latest mid-range 5G smartphone and replaces the Reno6 Pro in around six months of time. Therefore, it is important to see what all has changed and if you should consider upgrading to the latest model. The phone is also expected to arrive in India in the coming weeks and will increase the competition in the mid-range segment.

Design

Reno7 Pro has a flat screen design

OPPO Reno6 Pro OPPO Reno7 Pro

OPPO Reno6 Pro and Reno7 Pro feature a left-aligned punch-hole cut-out and an in-display fingerprint reader. The former sports curved screen edges and a rectangular rear camera unit with vertically positioned sensors. The latter gets a flat display and two squarish bumps on the rear to house the cameras. They weigh 177 grams and 180 grams, respectively.

Information

Reno6 Pro and Reno7 Pro share the same screen

The OPPO Reno6 Pro and Reno7 Pro bear a 6.55-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with a refresh rate of 90Hz. The duo offers Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection.

Camera

Reno6 Pro has quad rear cameras

The Reno6 Pro offers a quad rear camera setup comprising a 64MP (f/1.7) main shooter, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide sensor, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) monochrome camera. The Reno7 Pro gets a triple rear camera arrangement, including a 50MP (f/1.8) primary snapper, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide sensor, and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro lens. They have a 32MP (f/2.4) selfie snapper.

Reno7 Pro houses an updated processor

The OPPO Reno6 Pro and Reno7 Pro draw power from a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 and Dimensity 1200-Max chipset, respectively, coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. They run on Android 11 and pack a 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the handsets offer support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, 5G, and a Type-C port.

Information

How much do they cost?

In China, OPPO Reno6 Pro starts at CNY 3,199 (roughly Rs. 37,500) for the 8GB/128GB model while the Reno7 Pro is priced starting at CNY 3,699 (around Rs. 43,400) for the 8GB/256GB version.

Our verdict

So, should you upgrade?

The Reno7 Pro is asking for a premium of CNY 500 (approximately Rs. 5,900) over the Reno6 Pro but are the updates worth that? In short, yes. You get a refreshed design with a flat screen. The main camera is also better and so is the Dimensity 1200-Max chipset. And the base storage has been increased from 128GB to 256GB, which is also welcome.