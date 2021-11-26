OPPO Reno7 smartphones debut with 90Hz displays, triple rear cameras

OPPO Reno7 SE, Reno7, and Reno7 Pro launched

OPPO has launched its latest Reno7 series in China. The line-up starts at CNY 2,199 (around Rs. 25,700) and includes Reno7 SE, Reno7, and Reno7 Pro models. The Reno7 SE will be available starting December 17, whereas the Reno7 and Reno7 Pro will go on sale from December 3 onwards. They have a 90Hz AMOLED display, triple rear cameras, and a 4,500mAh battery.

Why does this story matter?

The OPPO Reno7 series arrives as a successor to the Reno6 line-up. In comparison, the handsets come with a refreshed design and upgraded processors. The Reno7 range is also tipped to arrive in India in January next year and will take on rivals like the Redmi Note 11 series as well as Realme 8 series.

Design and display

The phones have a Full-HD+ display

OPPO Reno7 SE OPPO Reno7 OPPO Reno7 Pro

The OPPO Reno7 series features a punch-hole design with slim bezels and an in-display fingerprint sensor. The Reno7 SE and Reno7 bear a 6.43-inch AMOLED screen, whereas the Reno7 Pro has a 6.55-inch AMOLED display. The trio offers a Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) resolution and a 90Hz screen refresh rate. They are offered in Star Rain Wish, Morning Gold, and Starry Night Black color options.

Cameras

Reno7 and Reno7 Pro have a 32MP selfie camera

The Reno7 SE sports a 48MP primary sensor, a 2MP macro snapper, and a 2MP depth lens. The Reno7 is equipped with a 64MP main shooter, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP macro sensor. The Reno7 Pro boasts a 50MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP macro snapper. For selfies, they have a 16MP, 32MP, and 32MP front-facing cameras, respectively.

Internals

The phones run on ColorOS 12 based on Android 11

The Reno7 SE, Reno7, and Reno7 Pro are powered by MediaTek Dimensity 900, Snapdragon 778G, and MediaTek Dimensity 1200-Max chipsets, respectively, combined with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. They boot Android 11-based ColorOS 12 and pack a 4,500mAh battery with 33W, 60W, and 65W fast-charging support, respectively. The devices also offer support for the latest connectivity options.

Pocket-pinch

OPPO Reno7 series: Pricing details

The OPPO Reno7 SE costs CNY 2,199 (Rs. 25,700) for 8GB/128GB model and CNY 2,399 (Rs. 28,000) for 8GB/256GB version. The Reno7 costs CNY 2,699 (Rs. 31,600) for 8GB/128GB configuration and goes up to CNY 3,299 (Rs. 38,600) for the top-tier 12GB/256GB variant. The Reno7 Pro costs CNY 3,699 (Rs. 43,300) for 8GB/256GB version and CNY 3,999 (Rs. 46,800) for 12GB/256GB model.

OPPO Enco Free 2i costs CNY 499 (Rs. 5,800)

OPPO has also announced the new Enco Free 2i TWS earphones with Active Noise Cancellation technology, up to 30 hours of playback time, and fast connectivity support. It will go on sale in China from December 3 onwards.