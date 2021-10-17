OPPO Reno7's latest leak reveals key specifications, full price list

OPPO Reno7 tipped to be powered by a Dimensity 920 processor

OPPO will reportedly take the wraps off its new Reno-series models, the Reno7 line-up, in November. It will likely include the vanilla Reno7, Reno7 Pro, and Reno7 Pro+ models. A Chinese tipster has leaked full specifications and pricing of OPPO Reno7, suggesting it could start at CNY 2,999 (roughly Rs. 35,000) and get a 6.5-inch screen and a Dimensity 920 chipset. Here's our roundup.

Design and display

A 90Hz OLED panel is expected

The OPPO Reno7 will feature a punch-hole design with slim bezels and an in-display fingerprint sensor for secure authentication of biometric data. On the rear, it will get a rectangular camera unit. The device may bear a 6.5-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) OLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9, a pixel density of 404ppi, and a refresh rate of 90Hz.

Information

It will get a 32MP front camera

The OPPO Reno7 is likely to offer a triple rear camera module, comprising a 50MP (f/1.7) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro camera. On the front, it will come with a 32MP (f/2.4) selfie snapper.

Internals

The phone will house a 4,500mAh battery

The OPPO Reno7 will draw power from a MediaTek Dimensity 920 processor, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. Under the hood, it will run on Android 11 and pack a 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the handset should offer support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, NFC, 5G, and a Type-C port.

Information

OPPO Reno7: Expected pricing

According to the latest tip-off, the OPPO Reno7 will be priced starting at CNY 2,999 (roughly Rs. 35,000) for the 8GB/256GB model and CNY 3,299 (around Rs. 38,500) for the 12GB/256GB variant. The official pricing information, however, will be announced during the launch.