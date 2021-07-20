OPPO Reno6 Pro 5G is now available in India

OPPO's newly-launched Reno6 Pro 5G smartphone has gone on sale in India. The handset carries a price-tag of Rs. 39,990 and is available for purchase via Flipkart, OPPO's online store, and other partner retailers. As for the highlights, the device comes with a 90Hz AMOLED display, quad rear cameras, a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 chipset, and a 4,500mAh battery. Here's our roundup.

Design and display

The phone is offered in two color variants

The OPPO Reno6 Pro 5G features a punch-hole design with slim bezels, curved edges, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it has a quad camera setup. The handset bears a 6.55-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9, a 90Hz refresh rate, and HDR10+ support. It is offered in Stellar Black and Aurora color options.

Information

It sports a 64MP main camera

The OPPO Reno6 Pro 5G is equipped with a quad rear camera unit comprising a 64MP (f/1.7) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro snapper, and a 2MP (f/2.4) monochrome sensor. For selfies, it has a 32MP (f/2.4) front-facing camera.

Internals

It boots ColorOS 11.3 based on Android 11

The OPPO Reno6 Pro 5G draws power from a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 chipset, paired with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. It runs on Android 11-based ColorOS 11.3 and packs a 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast-charging support. In terms of connectivity, the device offers support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, 5G, and a Type-C port.

Pocket-pinch

OPPO Reno6 Pro 5G: Pricing and availability

The OPPO Reno6 Pro 5G is priced at Rs. 39,990 for its solo 12GB/256GB model. It is up for grabs via Flipkart, OPPO's online store, Croma, Reliance Digital, and other partner retailers. Flipkart and OPPO are offering a 10% instant discount of up to Rs. 4,000 on transactions via HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, and Kotak Bank debit and credit cards.