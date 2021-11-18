Moto G71 tipped to feature a Snapdragon 695 chipset

Moto G71 to get a 5,000mAh battery

Motorola seems to be working on a new G-series smartphone, the G71. In the latest development, TechnikNews has shared detailed information of the handset. It is said to come with a 6.43-inch display, a 50MP triple rear camera unit, a Snapdragon 695 chipset, Android 11 support, and a 5,000mAh battery with fast-charging. Here are more details.

Moto G71 will be the latest addition to the company's portfolio of mid-range 5G smartphones. If the leaks stand true, it will be one of the first handsets with a Snapdragon 695 processor, which is also expected to power the upcoming OnePlus Nord N20 5G model. Motorola will likely price it aggressively to take on new mid-range 5G phones from its rivals.

Design and Display

The phone will weigh 170 grams

Moto G71 will feature a punch-hole design and an IP52 rating for dust and water resistance. On the rear, it will get a cylindrical camera module and a physical fingerprint sensor embedded in the Motorola logo. The device may bear a 6.43-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2460 pixels) OLED display and a side-mounted Google Assistant button. It will tip the scales at 170 grams.

A 16MP front camera is expected

The Moto G71 will likely sport a triple rear camera arrangement, comprising a 50MP primary shooter, an 8MP ultra-wide sensor, and a 2MP macro lens. On the front, it is tipped to have a 16MP selfie snapper.

Internals

It will support 30W fast-charging

Moto G71 will draw power from a Snapdragon 695 chipset, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage. Under the hood, it will run on Android 11 and pack a 5,000mAh battery with 30W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the handset should offer support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Moto G71: Expected pricing

Going by the leaked specifications and features, the Moto G71 is expected to be priced at around Rs. 19,000. However, the official pricing information will be announced at the time of its launch.