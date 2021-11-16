OnePlus Nord N20 5G's specifications and design leaked

OnePlus is working on a new mid-range Nord-series smartphone, the Nord N20 5G. In the latest development, 91mobiles, in collaboration with tipster @OnLeaks, has leaked the renders of the handset, revealing its specifications and design details. It will come with a new body design, a punch-hole cut-out, a 6.43-inch display, a 48MP triple rear camera setup, and a Snapdragon 695 chipset.

Why does this story matter?

The OnePlus Nord N20 5G will arrive as a successor to last year's Nord N10 5G. In comparison, the upcoming handset will have a slightly smaller screen but an upgraded AMOLED panel, a recently-announced Snapdragon 695 5G processor, and a watered-down camera setup. It will also boast a new boxy design with flat edges, similar to the iPhone 13 models.

The phone will have a Full-HD+ AMOLED display

The OnePlus Nord N20 5G will feature a punch-hole design with a noticeable bottom bezel, chamfered edges, dual microphones, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. The handset is said to bear a 6.43-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9. Dimensions-wise, it will measure 159.8x73.1x7.7mm (9.6mm with the camera bump). It is expected to arrive in Gray and Purple color options.

It will sport a 16MP selfie camera

The OnePlus Nord N20 5G will be equipped with a triple rear camera setup comprising a 48MP primary sensor, a 2MP macro snapper, and a 2MP monochrome lens. For selfies and video calling, there will be a 16MP front-facing camera.

It will boot OxygenOS based on Android 11

The OnePlus Nord N20 5G is said to draw power from a Snapdragon 695 processor, paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. Under the hood, it will boot Android 11-based OxygenOS and pack a 4,500mAh battery with fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device should offer support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, NFC, 5G, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

OnePlus Nord N20 5G: Pricing and availability

The official pricing and availability details of the OnePlus Nord N20 5G will be announced at the time of launch, which is likely to take place in the coming weeks. However, considering the leaked specifications, the device may cost around Rs. 25,000.