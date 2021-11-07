#DealOfTheDay: Discount worth Rs. 6,000 offered on OPPO Reno6 5G
If you are looking to buy an affordable 5G smartphone, here is a good deal for you. Flipkart is offering a discount of Rs. 6,000 on the OPPO Reno6 5G handset in India. To further sweeten the deal, the e-commerce giant has also introduced additional bank discounts, no-cost EMI options, and benefits under the smartphones exchange scheme. Here are more details.
Everything to know about the deal
The OPPO Reno6 5G is listed at Rs. 29,990 (MRP: Rs. 35,990) on Flipkart. Further, buyers can avail of 5% cashback with Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card and can also cut down the cost by up to Rs. 14,250 by exchanging an old mobile.
It provides Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
As far as the specifications are concerned, the OPPO Reno6 5G features a punch-hole cut-out, slim bezels, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. It sports a 6.43-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9, a refresh rate of 90Hz, and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The device is available in Stellar Black and Aurora color options.
There is a 32MP front camera
The OPPO Reno6 5G offers a triple rear camera setup comprising a 64MP (f/1.7) primary shooter, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide sensor, and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro lens. On the front, it gets a 32MP (f/2.4) selfie snapper.
The phone supports 65W fast-charging
The OPPO Reno6 5G draws power from a MediaTek Dimensity 900 chipset, coupled with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. At the heart, it runs on Android 11-based ColorOS 11.3 and packs a 4,300mAh battery with 65W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the handset offers support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, 5G, and a Type-C port.