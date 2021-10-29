Nokia T20 tablet to arrive in India soon, reveals Flipkart

Written by Surbhi Shah Twitter Published on Oct 29, 2021, 12:00 am

Nokia T20 to be launched in India soon

HMD Global had introduced its first tablet, the Nokia T20, in the global markets earlier this month. Now, e-commerce giant Flipkart has started teasing the arrival of the tablet in India. However, the official launch date is yet to be revealed. For the unversed, the device comes with a 2K LCD display, a 5MP front camera, a UNISOC T610 processor, and an 8,200mAh battery.

Design and display

The tablet has stereo speakers and dual microphones

The Nokia T20 features a conventional rectangular screen with proportionate bezels, an aluminium body, stereo speakers with an amplifier, and dual microphones. The tablet has a 10.4-inch 2K (1200x2000 pixels) IPS LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 5:3, 400-nits of brightness, and SGS Low Blue Light certification. It is offered in a single Deep Ocean color option.

Information

It is equipped with an 8MP rear camera

The Nokia T20 comes with a single 8MP camera on the back along with an LED flash. It is capable of shooting 1080p videos at 30fps. For selfies and video calling, there is a 5MP front-facing snapper.

Internals

It runs on Android 11 OS

The Nokia T20 draws power from a UNISOC T610 chipset, paired with up to 4GB of RAM and up to 64GB of expandable storage. It runs on Android 11 and packs an 8,200mAh battery with 15W fast-charging support. In terms of connectivity, the device offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information

Nokia T20: Pricing and availability

Nokia T20's pricing details in India will be announced at the time of the launch. For reference, in Europe, it starts at €199 (around Rs. 17,300) for the Wi-Fi-only model and €239 (roughly Rs. 20,750) for the Wi-Fi+4G version. It will be available via Flipkart.