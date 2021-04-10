-
HMD Global releases Android 11 update for Nokia 8.1Last updated on Apr 10, 2021, 12:01 am
-
HMD Global has started rolling out the latest Android 11 update for its Nokia 8.1 smartphone in various countries, including India.
The firmware brings all the goodies of Android 11, such as chat bubbles, one-time permissions for apps, and Google Play system updates. It also bumps the Android security patch on the device to March 2021.
Here are more details.
-
-
Information
Everything to know about the update
-
The latest update for Nokia 8.1 carries version number V6.190 and has a download size of 1.53GB. It is currently seeding in Bangladesh, Hong Kong, India, Malaysia, Macau, Nepal, Philippines, Singapore, and Vietnam. To manually check for the update, go to Settings >System Updates.
-
Design and display
It comes with a Full-HD+ LCD screen
-
As far as its specifications are concerned, the Nokia 8.1 features a glass-plastic body with a wide notch and a thick bottom bezel. On the rear, it packs a dual camera unit and a physical fingerprint sensor.
The handset bears a 6.18-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2280 pixels) IPS LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 19:9. It is offered in six color options.
-
Information
The phone has a 20MP selfie camera
-
The Nokia 8.1 sports a dual rear camera module including a 12MP (f/1.8) primary sensor and a 13MP secondary lens. For selfies and video calls, it has a 20MP (f/2.0) front-facing shooter.
-
Internals
Under the hood, it supports 18W fast-charging
-
The Nokia 8.1 draws power from a Snapdragon 710 chipset, combined with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage.
At the heart, it packs a 3,500mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support.
In terms of connectivity, the device offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, NFC, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.