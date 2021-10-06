Nokia T20 receives BIS certification; India launch soon

Written by Harshita Malik Twitter Last updated on Oct 06, 2021, 12:15 am

HMD Global is expected to launch its T20 tablet in the global markets today. In the latest development, the device has been spotted on the BIS certification site with model numbers TA-1392 and TA-1397. These are likely the Wi-Fi-only and Wi-Fi+4G variants. The BIS listing suggests that the device will soon debut in the Indian market as well. Here are more details.

Design and display

A Full-HD LCD screen is expected

The Nokia T20 will feature a conventional rectangular screen with proportionate bezels, rounded corners, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for secure authentication of biometric data. On the rear, there will be two camera sensors. The device may bear a 10.36-inch IPS LCD screen with a Full-HD (1080x1920 pixels) resolution and a pixel density of 213ppi.

Information

It will offer a 13MP main camera

The Nokia T20 will come equipped with a dual rear camera setup, comprising a 13MP primary sensor and a 2MP secondary lens. On the front, it could get an 8MP snapper.

Internals

The tablet will support 10W charging

The Nokia T20 will reportedly draw power from a UNISOC processor, paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. Under the hood, it will run on Android 11 and pack a 5,000mAh battery with 10W charging support. In terms of connectivity, the handset should offer support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information

Nokia T20: Pricing and availability

The official pricing and availability information of the Nokia T20 will be announced at the time of its launch today. However, it is tipped to cost £217 (roughly Rs. 22,000) for the Wi-Fi-only model.