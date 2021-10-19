Realme Watch T1, with AMOLED display and built-in GPS, launched

Written by Surbhi Shah Twitter Published on Oct 19, 2021, 06:09 pm

Realme has launched its first smartwatch for the Chinese market, called the Watch T1. The wearable carries a price-tag of CNY 699 (around Rs. 8,200) and is available in three color options. As for the key highlights, it comes with an AMOLED display, 110 sports modes, built-in GPS, 4GB of internal storage, and up to seven days of battery life. Here's our roundup.

Design and display

The smartwatch offers 5ATM water resistance

The Realme Watch T1 features a circular dial with a stainless steel case and 5ATM-rated build for water resistance. The wearable has a 1.3-inch (416x416 pixels) AMOLED touchscreen with a pixel density of 325ppi, Always-on Display, 50Hz refresh rate, and Corning Gorilla Glass protection. It is offered in Black Mint and Vibrant Black colors with silicone straps and in Olive shade with leather-like strap.

Internals

It provides Bluetooth calling support

The Realme Watch T1 packs a 228mAh battery with magnetic fast-charging support which is said to charge the watch from 0 to 100% in 35 minutes. It is claimed to last up to seven days on a single charge and up to three days with a 15-minute top-up. The watch offers built-in GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, as well as Bluetooth calling support.

Features

It can measure heart rate and blood-oxygen levels

The Realme Watch T1 is capable of monitoring heart rate as well as blood-oxygen levels. The wearable is equipped with 110 workout modes like cricket, swimming, and basketball, among others. Other features include Sleep Detection, calorie count, distance measurement, steps throughout the day, idle alerts, and water reminders. It is loaded with 50 watch faces and has 4GB of internal storage for keeping music.

Information

Realme Watch T1: Pricing and availability

The Realme Watch T1 is priced at CNY 699 (roughly Rs. 8,200). It will be available for pre-orders from tomorrow i.e. October 20 and will go on sale starting November 1 via Realme China's official website.