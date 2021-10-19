iQOO Z5x's teasers confirm a 120Hz screen, dual rear cameras

Written by Harshita Malik Twitter Published on Oct 19, 2021, 05:59 pm

iQOO Z5x officially confirmed to support Wi-Fi 6

iQOO is gearing up to roll out a new 5G handset, called the Z5x, in China tomorrow. In the latest development, the tech giant has shared multiple teasers on Weibo, revealing key specifications and color variants of the smartphone. It will come in three shades, packing features like a 120Hz screen, dual rear cameras, and a 5-layer liquid cooling system.

Design and display

A Full-HD+ TFT display is expected

The iQOO Z5x will feature a waterdrop notch design with a noticeable bezel on the bottom and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. It may bear a 6.58-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2408 pixels) TFT screen with a refresh rate of 120Hz and a touch sampling rate of 240Hz. The device will be offered in Fog Sea White, Lens Black, and Sandstone Orange color variants.

Information

There will be a 50MP main camera

The iQOO Z5x will offer a dual rear camera arrangement, comprising a 50MP primary shooter and a 2MP macro lens. For selfies and video calls, it is expected to get an 8MP front-facing snapper.

Internals

The phone is rumored to support 44W fast-charging

The iQOO Z5x will draw power from a MediaTek Dimensity 900 chipset, combined with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. Under the hood, it will boot Android 11-based ColorOS and pack a 5,000mAh battery with 44W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the handset should offer support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, 5G, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information

iQOO Z5x: Expected pricing

The official pricing information of iQOO Z5x will be announced at the time of launch on October 20. However, going by the specifications and features, it is likely to be priced at around CNY 2,100 (roughly Rs. 25,000).