Realme Q3s, with a 144Hz display, goes official in China

Written by Harshita Malik Twitter Published on Oct 19, 2021, 04:42 pm

Realme Q3s introduced in China at CNY 1,599

Alongside the GT Neo2T smartphone, Realme has launched the Q3s model in the Chinese market. It carries a starting price-tag of CNY 1,599 (roughly Rs. 18,800). The Realme Q3s comes with a 144Hz LCD display, a triple rear camera module led by a 48MP sensor, a Snapdragon 778G chipset, and a 5,000mAh battery. Here's our roundup.

Design and display

It comes in two color options

Realme Q3s provides 600-nits of peak brightness

The Realme Q3s features a left-positioned punch-hole design with a prominent bezel on the bottom and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it gets a rectangular camera bump. The device bears a 6.6-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2412 pixels) LCD screen with a dynamic refresh rate of 144Hz and HDR10 support. It is offered in Nebula and Night Sky Blue color variants.

Information

There is a 48MP main camera

The triple rear cameras on the Realme Q3s include a 48MP primary sensor and two other secondary sensors, details of which are not known as of now. For selfies, it gets a 16MP front-facing snapper.

Internals

The phone supports 30W fast-charging

Realme Q3s is powered by a Snapdragon 778G chipset, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. At the heart, it runs on Android 11-based Realme UI 2.0 and houses a 5,000mAh battery with 30W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the handset offers support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, 5G, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information

Realme Q3s: Pricing and availability

Realme Q3s costs CNY 1,599 (roughly Rs. 18,800), CNY 1,799 (around Rs. 21,100), and CNY 2,199 (approximately Rs. 25,800) for the 6GB/128GB, 8GB/128GB, and 8GB/256GB models, respectively. It will be up for pre-orders starting tomorrow and will go on sale from November 1 onwards.