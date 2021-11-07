iQOO 9 series tipped to debut in January 2022

iQOO 9 could debut in January 2022

Tech brand iQOO is working on a new line-up of smartphones, the iQOO 9 series. Now, GizNext has claimed that the range will be launched with a Snapdragon 898 chipset in January next year. Meanwhile, previous reports suggest that the vanilla iQOO 9 will offer a 6.62-inch screen, a triple rear camera setup, and a 4,400mAh battery. Here are more details.

Design and display

An AMOLED screen is expected

The iQOO 9 is expected to feature a punch-hole cut-out, slim bezels, and an in-display fingerprint reader for secure authentication of biometric data. On the rear, there will be a triple camera unit. The device may bear a 6.62-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a pixel density of 398ppi.

Information

It may have a 48MP main camera

The triple rear cameras on iQOO 9 are said to include a 48MP primary sensor, a 13MP ultra-wide lens, and a 13MP depth shooter. On the front, it could get a 16MP selfie snapper.

Internals

The phone may support 120W fast-charging

The iQOO 9 will be powered by a Snapdragon 898 chipset, combined with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Under the hood, it will run on Android 11 and will likely pack a 4,400mAh battery with 120W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the handset should offer support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, 5G, and a Type-C port.

Information

iQOO 9: Pricing and availability

The latest tip-off suggests that the iQOO 9 series will be launched in January next year. Going by its specifications and features, it should be priced at around Rs. 48,000.