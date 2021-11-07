Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 (2021) appears in new official image

Samsung Galaxy Tab A8's (2021) renders showcase conventional design

Samsung is rumored to introduce the Galaxy Tab A8 (2021) tablet sometime in early 2022. In the latest development, tipster Evan Blass has shared official renders of the device, revealing the front design. It will be offered in Wi-Fi-only and LTE variants and come with proportionate bezels and a power button as well as a volume rocker on the right side. Here's more.

Design and display

It will provide a display with WUXGA resolution

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 (2021) will feature an aluminium body with a rectangular screen, significant bezels, quad speakers with Dolby Atmos technology, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. It will sport a 10.5-inch LCD display with a WUXGA (1920x1200 pixels) resolution, an aspect ratio of 16:10, and a standard 60Hz refresh rate. It will be available in multiple color options.

Information

There will be two cameras in total

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 (2021) is expected to offer an 8MP camera with digital zoom support on the rear. Meanwhile, for selfies and video calls, it will get a 5MP front-facing snapper.

Internals

The phone will pack a 7,040mAh battery

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 (2021) would draw power from a UNISOC Tiger T618 chipset, combined with up to 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. At the heart, it will run on Android 11-based Samsung One UI and house a 7,040mAh battery. For connectivity, the device should offer support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information

Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 (2021): Pricing and availability

The Galaxy Tab A8 (2021) is said to enter mass production next month and will likely debut around January or February next year. The device is expected to carry a price-tag of $260 (roughly Rs. 19,300).