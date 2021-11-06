Samsung Galaxy A22s 5G, with MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset, launched

Published on Nov 06, 2021, 03:35 pm

Samsung Galaxy A22s 5G launched in Russia

Samsung has launched a new A-series smartphone, the Galaxy A22s 5G, in Russia. It arrives as a rebranded version of the Galaxy A22 5G which was announced in India in July. As for the key highlights, the device comes with a 90Hz LCD display, triple rear cameras, a MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset, and a 5,000mAh battery. Here's our roundup.

Design and display

The phone has a Full-HD+ display

The Samsung Galaxy A22s 5G features a waterdrop notch design with a prominent bottom bezel and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. On the rear, there is a square camera module. The handset bears a 6.6-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) TFT LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a 90Hz refresh rate. It is offered in White, Black, and Mint color options.

It sports a 48MP main camera

The Samsung Galaxy A22s 5G is equipped with a triple rear camera setup comprising a 48MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP macro snapper. For selfies and video calling, there is an 8MP front-facing camera.

Internals

It boots One UI 3.1 based on Android 11

The Samsung Galaxy A22s 5G is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor, paired with 4GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage. Under the hood, it runs on Android 11-based One UI 3.1 and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 15W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Samsung Galaxy A22s 5G: Pricing and availability

Samsung is yet to announce the official pricing and availability details of the Galaxy A22s 5G smartphone. For reference, the Galaxy A22 5G debuted in India at Rs. 19,999.