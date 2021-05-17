Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE spotted on Google Play Console

Samsung is working to launch the Galaxy Tab S7 FE (aka Galaxy Tab S7 Lite) model in the coming weeks. It is expected to arrive in 5G, Wi-Fi-only, and LTE versions. Prior to the launch, the device has been listed on the Google Play Console, revealing that it will come with a Full-HD+ display, Snapdragon 750G chipset, and Android 11 support. Here's our roundup.

Design and display

It will sport a 12.4-inch LCD screen

According to previously leaked renders, the Galaxy Tab S7 FE will feature a conventional rectangular screen with prominent bezels, dual rear cameras, and two S Pen slots - one inside the cover case and the other below the rear camera unit. It will bear a 12.4-inch Full-HD+ (2560x1600 pixels) LCD display and will be available in Pink, Black, Blue, White/Gray, and Green color options.

Information

An 8MP main camera is expected

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE will reportedly offer a dual rear camera setup, comprising an 8MP primary sensor and a 5MP secondary lens. On the front, there will be a single selfie snapper.

Internals

The tablet will support 44W fast-charging

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE shall draw power from a Snapdragon 750G chipset, combined with up to 6GB of RAM. Under the hood, it will run on Android 11-based One UI 3 and will house a 10,090mAh battery with 44W fast-charging support. The device will offer support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, 5G (optional), and a Type-C port.

Information

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE: Pricing

Details regarding the pricing and availability of the Galaxy Tab S7 FE will be announced at the time of launch. For reference, the flagship Galaxy Tab S7 model carries a starting price-tag of Rs. 55,999 for the Wi-Fi-only variant.