Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 spotted on Geekbench platform; specifications leaked

Written by Surbhi Shah Twitter Published on Nov 05, 2021, 01:35 pm

Samsung Galaxy Tab A8's specifications leaked via Geekbench

Samsung is expected to launch a new tablet, the Galaxy Tab A8, soon. In the latest development, the device's Wi-Fi-only and LTE variants were spotted on the Geekbench platform with model numbers SM-X200 and SM-X205, respectively. As per the listing, it will come with a UNISOC Tiger T618 processor, a Mali-G52 MP2 GPU, and at least 3GB of RAM. Here are more details.

Scores

What is Geekbench and how much did the tablet score?

Geekbench is a processor benchmarking platform that ranks chipsets based on their single- and multi-core performances. The Samsung Galaxy Tab A8's Wi-Fi-only model has achieved a single-core score of 1,704 and a multi-core score of 5,256. The LTE variant, on the other hand, has achieved a single-core score of 1,625 and a multi-core score of 5,285.

Design and display

The tablet will have a 10.5-inch TFT display

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 will have a rectangular screen with proportionate bezels and a fingerprint sensor embedded within the power button on the side. The tablet will come with a 10.5-inch TFT screen with a WUXGA (1920x1200 pixels) resolution and an aspect ratio of 16:10. It may be offered in Gold, Gray, and Silver color variants.

Internals

It will boot Android 11 operating system

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 will draw power from a UNISOC Tiger T618 processor, combined with Mali-G52 MP2 GPU, up to 4GB of RAM, and up to 128GB of internal storage. It will run on Android 11 OS and pack a 7,040mAh battery probably with fast-charging support. For connectivity, the tablet should offer support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, and a headphone jack.

Information

It will sport an 8MP rear camera

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 is said to be equipped with a single 8MP camera on the rear with autofocus and digital zoom support. For selfies and video calling, it may have a 5MP front-facing snapper.

Information

Samsung Galaxy Tab A8: Pricing and availability

Samsung will announce the official pricing and availability details of the Galaxy Tab A8 at the time of the launch. However, considering the leaked specifications, the device may be priced at around Rs. 19,000 in India.