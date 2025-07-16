You can now stream Xbox games you own on PC
What's the story
Xbox has announced plans to extend its "Stream your own game" feature to PC. The move is currently being tested by Xbox Insiders who have a Game Pass Ultimate subscription. With this development, users can stream their owned Xbox games, including some console-exclusive titles, directly from the Xbox PC app.
Storage benefits
Streaming saves storage space for gamers
The addition of the streaming feature on PC is a major boost for gamers. It can help save storage space when playing games with huge file sizes, such as Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, which requires 128GB of free SSD space. Currently, Xbox allows users to stream over 250 games from their libraries, in addition to those available through Game Pass. The "Stream your own game" feature was first made available for Game Pass Ultimate subscribers earlier this year.
Future expansion
More console-only games to be added
Xbox has also revealed plans to expand its game streaming library. The company intends to add more console-only games and Play Anywhere titles in the future. This move is likely to further enhance the gaming experience for users by giving them access to a wider range of games on different platforms.