You can now stream Xbox games you own on PC

Storage benefits

Streaming saves storage space for gamers

The addition of the streaming feature on PC is a major boost for gamers. It can help save storage space when playing games with huge file sizes, such as Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, which requires 128GB of free SSD space. Currently, Xbox allows users to stream over 250 games from their libraries, in addition to those available through Game Pass. The "Stream your own game" feature was first made available for Game Pass Ultimate subscribers earlier this year.