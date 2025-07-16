'Hearts are full': Kiara, Sidharth announce arrival of baby girl!
Bollywood actors Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra are now proud parents to a baby girl! The couple shared the news on Instagram with a heartfelt joint statement that read, "Our hearts are full and our world forever changed. We are blessed with a baby girl." The post featured a lovely pink-colored theme with "Baby Girl" written in gold alongside heart-shaped balloons and stars.
Here's how celebs reacted to the news
As soon as Malhotra shared the news, his friends from the film industry took to social media to congratulate him and Advani. Parineeti Chopra wrote, "Congratss guyss (sic)," while actor-comedian Sunil Grover said, "Bestttttt!!!!!!! Badhai ho mummy daddy ko! Congratulations (sic)." On the other hand, production house Maddock Films wrote, "It's a Sundari!!! Many many congratulations, Pa-Param!" Neena Gupta posted, "Big big big congratulations, so many girls now, even Masaba has a girl, lovely (sic)."
The couple tied the knot in 2023
Advani and Malhotra's love story reportedly began while they were working on the 2021 film Shershaah, where he played war hero Captain Vikram Batra and she portrayed his lady love, Dimple Cheema. The couple largely kept their relationship private for years before tying the knot in an intimate ceremony at Suryagarh Palace, Rajasthan, on February 7, 2023. They announced their pregnancy in February this year.