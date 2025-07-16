'Hearts are full': Kiara, Sidharth announce arrival of baby girl!

Celebrity reactions

Here's how celebs reacted to the news

As soon as Malhotra shared the news, his friends from the film industry took to social media to congratulate him and Advani. Parineeti Chopra wrote, "Congratss guyss (sic)," while actor-comedian Sunil Grover said, "Bestttttt!!!!!!! Badhai ho mummy daddy ko! Congratulations (sic)." On the other hand, production house Maddock Films wrote, "It's a Sundari!!! Many many congratulations, Pa-Param!" Neena Gupta posted, "Big big big congratulations, so many girls now, even Masaba has a girl, lovely (sic)."