In brief Simplifying... In brief Bollywood actress Kiara Advani turned heads at Wimbledon in a pastel blue pantsuit by Italian designer Nina Ricci.

The chic ensemble, featuring a blazer with black velvet borders and matching flared trousers, was accessorized with an ochre bag and white pumps.

The high-end outfit, priced at around ₹1,09,995.91, highlights Advani's luxurious fashion choices.

Fashionable couple at Wimbledon quarterfinals

Kiara Advani's pastel blue pantsuit at Wimbledon grabs attention

By Shreya Mukherjee 10:20 am Jul 10, 202410:20 am

What's the story Bollywood stars Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra recently attended the Wimbledon quarterfinals in London, turning heads with their coordinated outfits. Known for their remarkable fashion sense, the couple did not disappoint. Advani was spotted in a stylish pastel blue pantsuit from Nina Ricci, while Malhotra complemented her look with a blue shirt, white blazer, and gray trousers.

Advani's pastel blue pantsuit, a creation of Italian designer Ricci, featured a blazer with black velvet borders at the lapel collars and pockets. The suit also had a plunging neckline and a front button closure. She paired it with matching formal flared trousers that had black velvet lining on the sides. To complete her look, Advani accessorized with an ochre bag and white pumps.

Price of Advani's pantsuit crosses ₹1 lakh!

The cost of Advani's Nina Ricci pantsuit has been disclosed. The tuxedo detail blazer is listed at a discounted price of €805 (around ₹72,700.36) on the designer's official website, while the matching flared tuxedo pants are priced at €413 (approximately ₹37,295.55). In Indian currency, the total cost of the pantsuit comes to around ₹1,09,995.91, showcasing the high-end fashion choices of the Bollywood actor.