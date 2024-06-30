In brief Simplifying... In brief Top seed Swiatek is on a winning streak, with a 45-4 record in 2024, and is a strong contender for Wimbledon 2024.

Gauff, the youngest player to reach the main Wimbledon draw, and Sabalenka, a two-time Grand Slam champion, are also in the running.

Jabeur, despite struggling with form and a knee injury, is hoping to clinch her first Slam title after two consecutive runners-up finishes at Wimbledon. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Coco Gauff is a serious threat (Photo credit: X/@Wimbledon)

Wimbledon 2024: Contenders to win the women's singles crown

By Rajdeep Saha 09:31 pm Jun 30, 202409:31 pm

What's the story The Wimbledon 2024 starts July 1, Monday. Women's singles world number one Iga Swiatek is chasing her maiden crown. The five-time Grand Slam champion would be raring to have a crack and defy odds. Defending champion Marketa Vondrousova is in Swiatek's half alongside 2022 champion Elena Rybakina. Coco Gauff, Aryna Sabalenka and Jessica Pegula remain big threats. Here are the Wimbledon 2024 title contenders.

Swiatek

Can Swiatek go strong on grass?

Polish top seed Swiatek is currently on a 19-match winning streak after claiming her fourth Roland Garros title. The youngster sealed back-to-back victories at the WTA 1000 events in Madrid and Rome respectively before the French Open. As per WTA, Swiatek owns a 45-4 win-loss record in 2024. She has five titles. However, Swiatek is 9-4 at Wimbledon, reaching the quarter-finals last year.

Gauff

Gauff would be keen to better her magical 2019 run

As per Opta, in 2019, Gauff became the youngest player to come through qualifying to reach the main Wimbledon draw since the Open era began in 1968. Gauff has grown in stature and claimed her Grand Slam title at last year's US Open. The second seed would be keen to better her magical 2019 run at Wimbledon. She is 32-10 this year (one title).

Sabalenka

Aryna Sabalenka's big-hitting game could aid her

Sabalenka, who is a two-time Grand Slam champion, is chasing her maiden Wimbledon crown. She is a two-time semi-finalist here (2021 and 2023). Sabalenka, who won the 2024 Australian Open, will be counting on her big-hitting game. Her mental toughness is key. Sabalenka is 11-5 at Wimbledon and 70-23 across Grand Slams. In 2024, Sabalenka has a 30-9 win-loss record on the WTA Tour.

Jabeur

Ons Jabeur is searching her maiden Slam title

Ons Jabeur comes into the Wimbledon 2024 event with back-to-back runners-up honors here. She lost in the finals here against Rybakina in 2022 and Vondrousova in 2023. The experienced campaigner knows the surface well and perhaps needs to go the extra mile. Jabeur has her task cut out. She has been struggling with form and a niggling knee injury.