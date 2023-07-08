Sports

2023 Wimbledon, Stefanos Tsitsipas reaches fourth round: Key stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha July 08, 2023 | 10:45 pm 2 min read

Tsitsipas overcame Laslo Djere 6-4, 7-6, 6-4 (Photo credit: Twitter/@atptour)

After claiming successive dramatic five-set encounters, Stefanos Tsitsipas won in straight sets to book his place in the fourth round of the 2023 Wimbledon. Tsitsipas overcame Laslo Djere 6-4, 7-6, 6-4. Tsitsipas has now reached the fourth round at Wimbledon for only the second time in his career. Earlier, Carlos Alcaraz advanced after overcoming Nicolas Jarry. Here's more.

Tsitsipas claims his 56th win at Grand Slams

Tsitsipas claimed his 56th win at Grand Slams. He now has a 56-23 win-loss record. Tsitsipas, who doesn't have a great record at Wimbledon, saw his tally improve to 8-5. In 2023, his tally across Slams read 13-2. Meanwhile, he has claimed a 35-12 win-loss record on the ATP Tour this season. Versus Djere, his head-to-head tally reads 3-0.

Alcaraz downs Jarry

Alcaraz claimed a 6-3, 6-7, 6-3, 7-5 win over Jarry. He served 12 aces and converted five out of 14 break points. Alcaraz needed three hours and 56 minutes to overcome Jarry on the Centre Court.

Key numbers for world number one Alcaraz

As per Opta, Alcaraz has become the fourth youngest player to reach back-to-back men's singles fourth rounds at Wimbledon in the last 35 years. He is older only than Michael Chang (1989-90), Mikhail Youzhny (2001-02), and Novak Djokovic (2006-07). Alcaraz, who has won five titles this season, owns a 43-4 win-loss record in 2023. At Slams, his tally reads 32-8, including 8-1 this season.

