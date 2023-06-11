Sports

Novak Djokovic scripts history by winning French Open 2023: Stats

Novak Djokovic scripts history by winning French Open 2023: Stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha June 11, 2023 | 09:55 pm 3 min read

Djokovic beat Casper Ruud in straight sets to lift his third Roland Garros honor (Photo credit: Twitter/@rolandgarros)

Novak Djokovic continued his excellence at Grand Slams, pocketing the 2023 French Open crown in Paris on Sunday. Djokovic beat Casper Ruud in straight sets to lift his third Roland Garros honor. It was his seventh final here. Overall, the Serb (23) has surpassed Rafael Nadal (22) in terms of Grand Slam honors. Djokovic overcame Ruud 7-6, 6-3, 7-5. Here are the stats.

Djokovic's journey in the tourney

Djokovic started by overcoming Aleksandar Kovacevic 6-3, 6-2, 7-6. In the second round, the Serb beat Marton Fucsovics 7-6, 6-0, 6-3. In the third round, Djokovic overcame Alejandro Davidovich Fokina 7-6, 7-6, 6-2. In the round of 16, he beat Juan Pablo Varillas 6-3, 6-2, 6-2. In the quarters, he overcame Karen Khachanov 4-6, 7-6, 6-2, 6-4. In the semis, he beat Carlos Alcaraz.

Djokovic claims his 3rd Roland Garros honor

Djokovic owns a 92-16 win-loss record at Roland Garros. Djokovic lost his first three finals here in 2012, 2014, and 2015 respectively before winning in 2016. He was a runner-up once again in 2020 before winning in 2021. His record in finals here read 3-4. Djokovic has now equaled Mats Wilander, Ivan Lendl, and Gustavo Kuerten in terms of three titles (Open Era).

Djokovic races to 23-11 record in Grand Slam finals

Djokovic played his 34th career men's singles Grand Slam final. Roger Federer (31) and Rafael Nadal (30) follow suit. Djokovic now owns a 23-11 record in Slam finals. Besides his three titles at Roland Garros, he has won the Australian Open a record 10 times, besides winning Wimbledon on six counts, and the US Open four times.

His Grand Slam career in numbers

As mentioned, Djokovic owns a 92-16 record at the French Open. It's the only event where he has 90-plus wins, besides the most defeats in his career across Slams. His tally at the Australian Open reads as 89-8. Djokovic's Wimbledon tally reads 86-10 and his US Open figures are 81-13. Djokovic has a 348-47 win-loss record at Slams, trailing just Federer (369-60).

14-0 record at Slams in 2023

Djokovic won the 2023 Australian Open, beating Stefanos Tsitsipas in the final. He has now won the year's second Slam event, taking his win-loss tally to 14-0 and remaining unscathed.

Djokovic's form in 2023

Djokovic started 2023 in dominating fashion by clinching the Adelaide International, beating Sebastian Korda. He claimed the 2023 Australian Open next. He was ousted in the semis in Dubai before losing in the R16 of the Monte-Carlo Masters. He lost in the quarters of the Srpska Open and Italian Open respectively before sealing the French Open. He has a 31-4 win-loss record.

5-0 record against Casper Ruud

Djokovic has extended his head-to-head tally against Ruud on the ATP Tour to a perfect 5-0 record. Before the 2023 French Open final, the duo met at the 2022 ATP Finals. Djokovic won the match 7-5, 6-3.

Second successive defeat for Ruud at Roland Garros final

Ruud played his second successive French Open final, suffering a defeat on both occasions. Last season, he was beaten by 14-time Roland Garros champion Rafael Nadal. Meanwhile, this was Ruud's third men's singles Grand Slam final (also the 2022 US Open). He was defeated by Carlos Alcaraz. His tally in Grand Slam finals read 0-3.

Ruud's Grand Slam numbers

Ruud suffered his sixth defeat at Roland Garros. His win-loss record here is 19-6. Overall at Slams, Ruud owns a 34-18 win-loss record.

Power of 3!

Share this timeline