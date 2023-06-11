Sports

Australia own most ICC trophies: Here are the incredible numbers

Written by Parth Dhall June 11, 2023 | 08:49 pm 2 min read

The WTC final marked Australia's ninth trophy in ICC tournaments (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

On June 11, Australia became the first-ever side to win each of the four ICC trophies - the T20 World Cup, the 50-over World Cup, the Champions Trophy, and the World Test Championship. They defeated India by 209 runs in the 2021-23 WTC final at The Oval. Australia successfully defended 443, bowling India out for 234. We decode their dominance in ICC tournaments.

Australia's ninth ICC trophy

The WTC final marked Australia's ninth trophy in ICC tournaments. They are the most successful side in the 50-over World Cup, having won the 1987, 1999, 2003, 2007, and 2015 editions. Australia won back-to-back Champions Trophy titles in 2006 and 2009. They clinched their maiden T20 World Cup title in 2021 before winning the WTC this year.

Most ICC trophies in men's cricket

It is worth noting that Australia have the most ICC trophies in men's cricket (9). India and West Indies trail the Aussies with five trophies each. Pakistan, Sri Lanka, and England own three ICC titles each.

Which Aussie has won the most ICC trophies?

Ricky Ponting, one of the most successful captains, holds the record for winning the most ICC trophies in men's cricket. He helped Australia win the 50-over World Cup in 2003 and 2007, as well as the Champions Trophy in 2006 and 2009. Meanwhile, MS Dhoni remains the only Indian captain with three white-ball ICC trophies (2007 T20 WC, 2011 ODI WC, 2013 CT).

Australia own 22 ICC trophies (men and women combined)

As per ESPNcricinfo, Australia have now won as many as 22 ICC trophies. Women: ODI WC - 1978, 1982, 1988, 1997, 2005, 2013, and 2022. T20WorldCup - 2010, 2012, 2014, 2018, 2020, and 2023. Men: ODI WC - 1987, 1999, 2003, 2007, and 2015. T20 WC - 2021. Champions Trophy - 2006 and 2009. WTC: 2023.

Only Australian captain to win multiple ICC trophies

Ponting remains the only Australian captain to win multiple ICC trophies (men's cricket). Allan Border (1987 WC), Steve Waugh (1999 WC), Mitchael Clarke (2015 WC), Aaron Finch (2021 T20 WC), and Pat Cummins (WTC 2021-23) have won one such title each.

A look at other notable numbers

As mentioned, Australia are the first side to win the T20 World Cup, the 50-over World Cup, the Champions Trophy, and the WTC. As per ESPNcricinfo, veterans David Warner, Steven Smith, Mitchell Starc, Cummins, and Josh Hazlewood starred in the winning squad of the 2015 ODI WC, the 2021 T20 WC, and the 2021-23 WTC.

