Australia claim ninth ICC trophy: Here are the key learnings

Written by Parth Dhall June 11, 2023 | 06:03 pm 3 min read

Australia won the match by 209 runs (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

One of the most successful sides, Australia once again showed their dominance in the ultimate format. They won the coveted ICC mace after beating India in the World Test Championship 2021-23 final at The Oval. The Aussies successfully defended 443, bowling India out for 234 on Day 5. While Australia won most of the sessions, India kept on descending. Here are the key learnings.

The summary of the WTC final

India elected to field under overcast conditions. A double-century stand between centurions Steven Smith and Travis Head propelled Australia to 469. Mohammed Siraj took a four-fer. India scored 296, with Ajinkya Rahane, Ravindra Jadeja, and Shardul Thakur saving the day. Australia (270/8d) gave India a 444-run target. Virat Kohli, Rahane, and KS Bharat toiled hard, but India fell short. Nathan Lyon took four wickets.

India lose despite winning the toss

Luck favored Team India as skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss. It is important to note that before the ongoing match, the last instance of India winning the toss and electing to field was against South Africa in 2015. However, Australia went past 450 despite reeling (76/3) at one stage. Clearly, Team India lost the plot after the first session on Day 1.

India's Ashwin-less bowling attack struggles

There was a lot of talk surrounding the jaded Indian seamers throughout the match. One can't discount the fact that Ravichandran Ashwin could have been the difference for India. The star off-spinner was dropped due to the team combination and pitch. Ashwin could have been a threat to Australia's four left-handers - David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Travis Head, and Alex Carey.

Nathan Lyon shines in pace-friendly conditions

It is worth noting that Australia's off-spinner Lyon played a crucial role in the title-winning final. Lyon removed the dangerous Jadeja in the first innings and took a four-fer in the second. Australia backed their off-spinner despite getting pace-friendly conditions.

India's top order fails to deliver

India's top order couldn't strike the Australians in both innings. Openers Rohit and Shubman Gill, who struggle while playing the full-length deliveries, added 30 runs in the first innings but failed to capitalize. Cheteshwar Pujara, who was coming off a terrific run in the County Championship, scored 14 and 27. Although Rohit smashed a valiant 43 in the run-chase, he threw away his wicket.

Boland, India's new threat!

Scott Boland is someone who relies on line and length and can bowl at one channel throughout the day. That is what brought the best out of him throughout the last five days. Although Boalnd is new to Test cricket, the right-arm seamer thwarted the Indians. He snapped up five wickets, but more than that, his in-coming deliveries made headlines.

Australia clinch ninth ICC trophy

Australia have become the first-ever side to win each of the four ICC trophies. They are the most successful side in the 50-over World Cup, having won the 1987, 1999, 2003, 2007, and 2015 editions. Australia won back-to-back Champions Trophy titles in 2006 and 2009. They clinched their maiden T20 World Cup title in 2021 before winning the WTC this year.

