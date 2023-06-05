Sports

WTC final, Australia vs India: Here is the statistical preview

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya Jun 05, 2023, 03:07 pm 3 min read

The World Test Championship final starts from June 7 (Source: Twitter/@IPL)

The ultimate Test between Australia and India will begin on June 4 at the Oval. The stage is set for the ICC World Test Championship as the best teams will lock horns. It has been a challenging journey for both teams, and they will look to make it count. Notably, this is the first time The Oval will host a Test in June.

A look at the head-to-head record

India and Australia have locked horns in 106 Test matches in total. Australia have the upper hand despite India's exceptional recent record against the Kangaroos. The Aussies have won 44 times, while India have tasted victory 32 times. A total of 29 matches have ended in a draw. They were also involved in a tie back in Chennai in 1986.

Kohli averages 48.26 against Australia in Test cricket

Virat Kohli always loves playing the Aussies in Test cricket. He is someone who relishes the challenges and he tends to elevate his game to the next level when he faces Australia. Kohli has amassed 1,979 runs in 24 Tests at an average of 48.26. He has slammed eight tons and five fifties. He is the fifth-highest run-scorer against the Aussies among Indians.

Kohli's Test record in England

Kohli will be a very crucial player for India, having compiled 1,033 runs in 16 Tests at 33.32 in England. His tally includes two tons and five fifties. At the Oval, Kohli has scored 169 runs in three Tests at 28.16 (50s: 1).

Steve Smith has eight Test tons against India

Australia's talisman Steve Smith will be pivotal in this game given his record against India in Tests. He has compiled 1,887 runs in 18 matches at an average of 65.06. Among the Aussies, he has the joint-most Test tons against India (8). He shares the record with Ricky Ponting. Smith has mustered 1,727 runs in 16 Tests in England (50s: 7, 100s: 6).

Highest Indian wicket-taker against Australia

Ravichandran Ashwin has scalped 114 Test wickets against Australia and troubled some of their best batters. He is the highest Indian wicket-taker versus Australia in Tests. He has seven five-wicket hauls against the Kangaroos. 7/103 are his best inning figures, while 12/198 read his best match figures. Ashwin has snapped 18 wickets in seven Tests in England with an average of 28.11.

Here are more numbers related to the match

Among Aussie bowlers, Nathan Lyon has the most Test wickets against India (116). He has nine five-wicket hauls against them. Overall, Lyon has amassed 482 Test wickets. Cheteshwar Pujara has the most Test runs against Australia among active Indian batters. He has smashed 2,033 runs in 24 Tests at 50.82. Usman Khawaja has slammed 1,608 runs in the 2021-23 WTC cycle at 69.91.

