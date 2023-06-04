Sports

Virat Kohli set to complete 2,000 Test runs against Australia

Virat Kohli will feature in the ICC WTC final

Indian batter Virat Kohli has been on a roll since the 2022 Asia Cup. The 34-year-old is coming off a scintillating Indian Premier League (IPL) season where he scored over 600 runs. Kohli, who also has a Test century in 2023, will now feature in the ICC World Test Championship final against Australia. He is set to complete 2,000 Test runs against Australia.

Why does this story matter?

Remember India's 2014 Test tour to England? A dejected Kohli finished without a fifty-plus score after 10 innings.

Months later, the Indian legend gained redemption on Australian soil, smashing as many as four centuries in the Border-Gavaskar series.

Even his maiden Test century came against Australia in January 2012 at the Adelaide Oval.

Kohli now eyes a major milestone against Australia.

Kohli's record against Australia

Kohli fancies taking on the Aussies across formats. In 24 Test matches against Australia, the Indian batter has smashed 1,979 runs at an average of 48.26. The tally includes eight centuries and five fifties. His Test record Down Under is even better. As many as 1,352 of his total runs have come in Australia. Kohli has smacked six centuries in Australia.

Kohli set to enter this elite list

Kohli is set to become just the fifth Indian to complete 2,000 runs against Australia in Test cricket. At the moment, he is behind Sachin Tendulkar (3,630), VVS Laxman (2,434), Rahul Dravid (2,143), and Cheteshwar Pujara (2,033).

How did Kohli fare in Border-Gavaskar series 2023?

Although India won the Border-Gavaskar series 2-1, Kohli struggled for the most part. He recorded scores of 12, 44, 20, 22, and 13 during the Nagpur, Delhi, and Indore Tests. His breakout knock came during the series decider in Ahmedabad. It was Kohli's 28th century in Test cricket. Notably, this was also his first 50-plus score in 16 Test innings.

A Test century after 41 innings

Before this knock, Kohli went as many as 41 Test innings without a ton. He crossed the 50-run mark only six times in this period. Kohli's last Test century came against Bangladesh (136) in Kolkata in November 2019. Before the Ahmedabad game, he featured in 23 Tests after that Kolkata Test. He tallied 1,028 runs in this period at a paltry average of 25.70.

A look at Kohli's Test stats

Courtesy of his 186, Kohli raced to 8,416 runs at 48.93. Besides his 28 tons, he also carries 28 fifties. He owns 4,144 runs in 50 home Tests 60.05. His tally of 14 Test tons at home is the fourth-most for an Indian. He has scored 4,215 runs at 41.73 in away Tests and 57 runs at 28.5 in his only neutral Test match.