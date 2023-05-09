Sports

IPL 2023, MI vs RCB: Decoding the key player battles

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya May 09, 2023, 10:53 am 2 min read

Tim David owns a death over strike rate of 203.07 this season (Source: Twitter/@IPL)

The much-anticipated clash between Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore will happen at the Wankhede Stadium in match number 54 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. Both teams are desperate to get to the top four and will be looking for a win. The duels among the players from both teams will only increase the excitement among the fans. Here's more.

Ishan Kishan vs Mohammed Siraj

Ishan Kishan is known for his intent in the powerplay, while Mohammed Siraj has also improved in recent years. They have clashed in five IPL innings, and Siraj has dismissed Kishan twice. The MI wicketkeeper could only manage a strike rate of 117.24 against him, proving his struggle. In powerplay overs this season, Siraj has scalped eight wickets, whereas Kishan has slammed 202 runs.

Tim David vs Harshal Patel

Tim David has been a sense of assurance for the MI fans nowadays. The Aussie finisher has delivered for them this season. He is known for his range hitting in the death overs (17-20) and owns a massive strike rate of 203.07 in this phase in IPL 2023. Meanwhile, Harshal Patel has scalped seven wickets in the death overs this season (Economy: 11.18).

Faf du Plessis vs Piyush Chawla

Faf du Plessis has been exceptional this season with 511 runs and is the owner of the 'Orange Cap'. However, he has had some struggles against leg-spin. Hence, tackling Piyush Chawla will be a task for him. Du Plessis has been watchful against Chawla (SR: 100). He has slammed 50 runs against him in six IPL meetings while getting dismissed once.

Glenn Maxwell vs Jofra Archer

Glenn Maxwell has been decent this season with 262 runs. However, a lot more is expected from him and he will have to deliver. His duel against an out-of-form Jofra Archer will be crucial here. Archer has dismissed him twice in eight T20 innings, and Maxwell owns a paltry strike rate of 82.35 against him. Maxwell owns a strike rate of 181.94 this season.

Pitch report, timing, and streaming details

The fixture will be played at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium on May 9 (7:30pm). The pitch here is conducive for batting, considering the quick outfield and shorter dimensions. But pacers will get some assistance early on. Three out of four matches this season have ended in the chasing team's favor. Star Sports will telecast the match, fans can live-stream it on JioCinema for free.