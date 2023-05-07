Sports

Sanju Samson vs Bhuvneshwar Kumar in IPL: Decoding the stats

Rajasthan Royals are up against Sunrisers Hyderabad in match number 52 of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL). While the Royals have five wins in 10 matches, SRH are reeling at the bottom of the team standings with just three wins in nine outings. Sanju Samson's battle with Bhuvneshwar Kumar will be to watch out for. Here we decode the stats.

Bhuvneshwar has dismissed Samson thrice

Their face-offs in the past have been enticing as Bhuvneshwar has dismissed Samson thrice in 16 IPL meetings. Samson, however, has batted with intent against the seasoned pacer and his strike rate of 133.33 depicts the same. The RR skipper has clobbered Bhuvneshwar for 13 boundaries and three maximums. Notably, Samson's strike rate in this battle comes down to 79.16 inside powerplay overs.

Samson's numbers versus pace in IPL 2023

Samson, who has struggled with consistency this season, has been highly troubled by pace. Six of his nine dismissals against bowlers in IPL 2023 have been recorded against fast bowlers. The wicketkeeper-batter, however, has a strike rate of 137.17 in this regard. Notably, Bhuvneshwar has dismissed right-handed batters four times in nine innings this season, conceding runs at 7.51.

Samson's stellar numbers against SRH

Meanwhile, Samson has enjoyed playing against the Orange Army, accumulating 725 runs in 20 games at a brilliant average of 45.31 (SR: 135.76). He smoked a 32-ball 55 against them earlier this season. Coming to Bhuvneshwar, he has scalped 14 wickets in 15 matches at an economy rate of 8.17. He returned with 0/36 in three overs against them earlier this season.

A look at their overall numbers

Both Bhuvneshwar and Samson have struggled to deliver consistently this season. The former has scalped eight wickets in nine games, conceding runs at 7.96. Samson has accumulated 242 runs in 10 games, though his strike rate reads 150.31. Overall, Bhuvneshwar has now raced to 162 wickets in 155 IPL games (ER: 7.33). The RR dasher currently owns 3,768 runs in 148 matches (SR: 136.57).