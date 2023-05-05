Sports

IPL 2023, CSK vs MI: Here is the statistical preview

Written by Gaurav Tripathi May 05, 2023, 11:24 am 2 min read

Heavyweights Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians will be up against each other in Match 49 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. Chennai's MA Chidambaram Stadium will host this duel on May 6 (3:30pm IST). While CSK have five wins in 10 games (1 NR), MI also have as many victories but in nine matches. Here we present the statistical preview.

A look at the H2H record

Both teams have faced each other a total of 35 times in the IPL. MI are ahead with 20 wins, whereas CSK have mustered only 15 victories. MS Dhoni's men prevailed by seven wickets when the two sides met earlier this season. While Ajinkya Rahane starred with a breathtaking 27-ball 61, Ravindra Jadeja returned with 3/20.

Here are the stadium stats

As the track at the Chepauk has been fruitful for batting this season, another run feast might be on offer. Teams batting first and chasing have won two games apiece here in IPL 2023. Overall, chasing teams have won 42 of the 71 games here. 8.18 reads the average first-innings run rate. CSK boast 42 wins in 60 games here.

In 32 matches, Rohit Sharma has hammered 791 runs against CSK at 27.27. He is the third-highest runs scorer against CSK in IPL behind Shikhar Dhawan (1,057) and Virat Kohli (985). Overall, Rohit owns 6,063 runs in the IPL at 29.86. Meanwhile, the veteran opener has struggled with consistency in IPL 2023, having hammered just 184 runs at 20.44.

MS Dhoni closing in on these CSK feats

MS Dhoni is just 22 runs away from completing 4,500 runs for CSK in the IPL. He will become only the second CSK player to reach the milestone after Suresh Raina (4,687). He has accumulated 4,478 runs in 214 IPL appearances for CSK at 40.70. In total, Dhoni has amassed 4,927 runs for CSK in 234 matches at 39.41 (50s: 23).

Here are more numbers related to the match

Dhoni needs 73 runs to become the second CSK player to complete 5,000 runs. Ravindra Jadeja is five sixes away from completing 100 IPL sixes. He also needs four wickets to complete 150 IPL scalps. Jofra Archer (48) needs two more wickets to reach 50 IPL wickets. Rohit (4,893) is 107 runs away from completing 5,000 IPL runs for MI.