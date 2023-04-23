Sports

KKR vs CSK: Shivam Dube smashes a whirlwind fifty

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya Apr 23, 2023, 10:21 pm 1 min read

Shivam Dube slammed his fifth IPL fifty (Source: Twitter/@IPL)

Shivam Dube played a brilliant knock for Chennai Super Kings against Kolkata Knight Riders in match number 33 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 season. He was in blazing touch as he finished with a 21-ball 50, registering his fifth IPL fifty. His aggressive innings allowed CSK to post a mammoth total of 235/4, putting them in the driver's seat. Here's more.

A splendid hand from Dube

Dube came to the crease when CSK were cruising at 109/2 in 12.1 overs. He stitched a brilliant 85-run partnership with Ajinkya Rahane who slammed an unbeaten 71. The partnership came at only 32 deliveries as Dube led the charge. The 29-year-old smashed five maximums and two fours as he reached his fifty in 20 deliveries. He was dismissed by Kulwant Khejroliya.

Four of Dube's five IPL fifties have come for CSK

Courtesy of his fifty, Dube has accumulated 872 runs in 45 IPL matches at 25.65. His fortunes changed when he joined CSK in 2022. He slammed 289 runs last season. This season, he has raced to 184 runs in seven matches at a strike rate of 157.26. Four of his fifties have come in the last two seasons for CSK.