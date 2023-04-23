Sports

IPL 2023: Ajinkya Rahane floors KKR with 29-ball 71*

Rahane's knock was laced with six fours and five sixes (Source: Twitter/@IPL)

Ajinkya Rahane is enjoying his life in the Chennai Super Kings camp. On Sunday, the senior player dished out a ferocious 29-ball 71* as CSK floored Kolkata Knight Riders by scoring 235/4 in 20 overs. Rahane looked to be aggressive from the start and just built on the foundation set by the CSK openers. He shared a breezy 85-run stand alongside Shivam Dube.

Rahane shows his class to decimate KKR

Rahane came to the crease when CSK were 73/1. He showed his intent from the start, scoring freely. After Devon Conway's dismissal, Dube joined Rahane and the two went bonkers, dispatching the KKR bowlers. Rahane scored his 50 from 24 balls and maintained his scoring tempo as CSK gathered 75 runs in the final five overs. Rahane was helped by his clean strokes.

30th IPL fifty from the blade of Rahane

Rahane's knock was laced with six fours and five sixes. He struck at an incredible 244.83. In five matches this season, Rahane has smashed 209 runs at 59.25. He has two fifties under his belt. Rahane has now raced to 4,283 runs at 31.49. He slammed his 30th fifty. He surpassed Gautam Gambhir's tally of 4,217 IPL runs.