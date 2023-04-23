Sports

IPL 2023, Devon Conway clocks his fourth successive fifty: Stats

Conway smashed 56 against Kolkata Knight Riders (Source: Twitter/@IPL)

Chennai Super Kings opener Devon Conway scored his fourth successive fifty in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 season. Conway smashed 56 against Kolkata Knight Riders at Eden Gardens in match number 33. He shared a solid 73-run opening stand alongside Ruturaj Gaikwad as CSK bossed the show after being asked to bat, scoring a mammoth 235/4 in 20 overs. Here's more.

Conway shares a 73-run opening stand alongside Gaikwad

CSK openers Gaikwad and Conway added 59 runs in the powerplay. 14 runs were scored each in the fifth and sixth overs. Sunil Narine was welcomed in the seventh over for 13 runs before Suyash Sharma dismissed Gaikwad for 35. Conway brought up his fifty from 34 balls. He was shortly dismissed thereafter by Varun Chakravarthy. He slammed four fours and three sixes.

Conway races past 300 runs in IPL 2023

Conway has now struck four successive fifties in IPL 2023 (50, 83, 77*, and 56). He has raced to 314 runs this season at 52.33, becoming the second player after Faf du Plessis to score 300-plus runs. Overall in the IPL, Conway has smashed 566 runs at an average of 47.17. He has struck his seventh IPL fifty.