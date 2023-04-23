Sports

IPL 2023: Sensational CSK hammer 235/4 versus KKR

IPL 2023: Sensational CSK hammer 235/4 versus KKR

Written by Rajdeep Saha Apr 23, 2023, 09:22 pm 2 min read

Rahane and Dube floored KKR (Source: Twitter/@IPL)

Chennai Super Kings were in rampant mode, smashing 235/4 versus Kolkata Knight Riders in match number 33 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 season on Sunday. CSK were off to a flier as the openers added 73 runs. Devon Conway hit his fourth successive fifty. Post his dismissal, CSK rode on defiant knocks from Ajinkya Rahane and Shivam Dube to post 200-plus.

CSK openers add 73 runs

CSK openers Ruturaj Gaikwad and Conway added 59 runs in the powerplay. 14 runs were scored each in the fifth and sixth overs. Sunil Narine was welcomed in the seventh over for 13 runs before Suyash Sharma dismissed Gaikwad for a 20-ball 35. Gaikwad and Conway have enjoyed themselves and tonight was no exception.

Conway gets past 300 runs in IPL 2023

Conway brought up his fifty from 34 balls. He was shortly dismissed thereafter by Varun Chakravarthy. He slammed four fours and three sixes. Conway has now struck four successive fifties in IPL 2023 (50, 83, 77*, and 56). He has 314 runs at 52.33.

Rahane and Dube silence Eden Gardens

Both Rahane and Dube had excellent starts, thanks to their positive approach. Dube dispatched Chakravarthy for two sixes right after coming to the crease. Rahane hammered Umesh Yadav for a flurry of boundaries next. Rahane scored his 50 from 24 balls before Dube slammed a 20-ball 50. A solid 85-run stand was added between the two.

75 runs come in the last five overs

After Dube's dismissal, Rahane went into beast mode, caressing Chakravarthy for two sixes and a four. Ravindra Jadeja also chipped in with a brisk 18. Rahane was left unbeaten on 71 from 29 balls.