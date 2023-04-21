Sports

CSK vs SRH, Ravindra Jadeja claims a three-fer: Key stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha Apr 21, 2023, 09:34 pm 1 min read

Jadeja's heroics in the middle overs helped CSK seal the momentum (Source: Twitter/@IPL)

Chennai Super Kings all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja made his presence felt with figures worth 3/22 from four overs against Sunrisers Hyderabad in match number 29 of the Indian Premier League 2023 season on Friday. Jadeja's heroics in the middle overs helped CSK seal the momentum. SRH were finally restricted to 134/7 in 20 overs. Here we decode the stats.

Quality bowling from Jadeja chokes SRH

In the 10th over, Jadeja dismissed a well-set Abhishek Sharma (34) with a half-tracker. Sharma tried to pull in front of square but was caught. A slower ball did the trick next as Rahul Tripathi's attempted sweep saw him garner a top edge. A poor shot from Mayank Agarwal handed Jadeja his third as a pre-empted dash down the wicket, resulting in a stumping.

141 IPL scalps for Jadeja

Jadeja has now raced to 141 IPL wickets at 29.82. In IPL 2023, the left-arm spinner has grabbed nine scalps from three six games at 15.77. He has an impressive economy rate of 6.76. Versus SRH, the senior spinner has claimed eight scalps from 23 games at 54.12. Notably, he took his maiden three-fer versus SRH.