IPL 2023, LSG beat RR in low-scoring thriller: Key stats

Apr 19, 2023

Lucknow Super Giants beat Rajasthan Royals in the 26th match of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) season at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur. The KL Rahul-led side managed to defend 154/7 despite an 87-run opening stand between Jos Buttler and Yashasvi Jaiswal. Devdut Padikkal and Riyan Parag were unable to do the job. Earlier, Kyle Mayers slammed a half-century for the Super Giants.

How did the match pan out?

LSG were off to a patchy start after RR elected to field. Although KL Rahul and Mayers added an 82-run stand, they couldn't strike freely. Mayers reached his half-century, but R Ashwin took two wickets to break the partnership. Marcus Stoinis and Nicholas Pooran powered LSG (154/7). Jaiswal and Buttler struck initially before RR suffered a similar fate. RR fell 10 runs short.

A forgettable record for LSG

LSG's 37/0 is the lowest Powerplay score of the ongoing season where a team didn't lose a wicket. Rahul was batting on 19 off 19 balls, while Mayers managed an 18-ball 16 in this phase.

Mayers smash a 42-ball 51

Mayers, who has been in sublime form in his debut season, looked scratchy against RR. Although he picked occasional boundaries, his sluggish approach was under the scanner. Nonetheless, he completed his third half-century in the 13th over (40 balls). He lost the support of Rahul, Ayush Badoni, and Deepak Hooda before falling to Ashwin. Mayers smashed 51 off 42 balls (4s: 4, 6s: 3).

Hooda fails to break the deadlock

Once again, Hooda failed to deliver after he was sent in at number four. However, he departed on just 2(4) after he played a slog-sweep to leg. Hooda has now recorded single-digit scores in the last five matches. His score in the ongoing tournament read 17, 2, 7, 9, 2, and 2. Notably, Hooda smashed 451 runs at 32.21 last season.

Avesh claims a three-fer

Fast bowler Avesh once again stood up for the Super Giants. He managed to defend 19 runs in the final over. The right-arm seamer dismissed Padikkal and Dhruv Jurel on back-to-back deliveries in the over. Avesh helped LSG defend the lowest total in the ongoing season. He earlier dismissed Shimron Hetmyer, having returned with figures of 3/25 in four overs.

A look at the notable numbers

LSG have won nine out of 11 times while defending a total in the IPL. This is the first instance of a team defending a total at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in the last seven matches in the tournament.