Sports

IPL 2023, RR vs DC: Decoding the key player battles

IPL 2023, RR vs DC: Decoding the key player battles

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Apr 07, 2023, 04:57 pm 2 min read

Buttler owns a century vs DC (Source: Twitter/@IPL)

Rajasthan Royals (RR) will meet Delhi Capitals (DC) in Match 11 of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL). Having lost their first two games, DC seek their maiden win. Meanwhile, RR thrashed Sunrisers Hyderabad to kick-start their campaign. However, they lost to Punjab Kings in their previous outing. Here are the possible player battles that can be on display.

Jos Buttler vs Anrich Nortje

Anrich Nortje will look to challenge Jos Buttler with his pace in the powerplay overs. The latter can make the most of the field restrictions besides playing marathon knocks. Though Nortje has dismissed him twice in nine T20 meetings, Buttler has a strike rate of 163.63 in this battle. Meanwhile, against DC, the Englishman has clobbered 304 runs in 10 games, striking at 171.75.

Sanju Samson vs Axar Patel

Skipper Sanju Samson can also give DC bowlers a massive headache in the contest. Axar Patel can be introduced to keep the dasher at the bay. The left-arm spinner has dismissed Samson twice in 11 IPL meetings. The latter has accumulated 67 runs off 60 deliveries against him. Overall, however, Samson strikes at 142.74 against left-arm spinners in IPL.

David Warner vs Trent Boult

As David Warner and Trent Boult open the proceedings in their respective departments, they are bound to tackle each other. The southpaw has struggled versus Boult, having fallen prey to him twice in 11 T20 meetings. He has a paltry strike rate of 98.46 in this battle. Boult tends to swing the ball away from the left-handers and the same can trouble Warner.

Mitchell Marsh vs Yuzvendra Chahal

Mitchell Marsh scored a match-winning 89 versus the Royals last year. He would be raring to replicate his heroics. As leg-spinners have troubled him in the past, Yuzvendra Chahal can operate against him. The Australian has been dismissed by leggies 18 times in 69 T20 meetings (Batting SR: 110.76). Chahal dismissed Marsh in their solitary T20 meeting.

Pitch report, timing, and broadcast details

The Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati will host this contest on Saturday afternoon (April 8). The track here is on the neutral side with the average run rate of teams batting first being 7.66. Chasing teams have won eight of the 13 T20 games here. Star Sports Network will telecast the match, while fans can also live-stream it on JioCinema from 3:30pm onward.