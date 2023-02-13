Sports

WPL auction: Shafali Verma to play for Delhi Capitals

WPL auction: Shafali Verma to play for Delhi Capitals

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Feb 13, 2023, 04:11 pm 2 min read

Shafali owns over 1,000 WT20I runs (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

India's batting sensation Shafali Verma will serve Delhi Capitals (DC) in the inaugural Women's Premier League (WPL). The Delhi-based franchise bought the young opener for a staggering sum of Rs. 2 crore in the WPL 2023 auction. Shafali is one of the most destructive batters going around, and her records in WT20I cricket state the same. Hence, expectations are high from her.

A look at her WT20I numbers

Currently the eighth-ranked batter in Women's T20Is, Shafali has been nothing but sensational in the format. She made her WT20I debut against South Africa in 2019. She has since clubbed 1,264 runs across 52 matches for India Women. She averages 24.78 and strikes at a healthy rate of 134.46. The dasher has struck five half-centuries, with a personal best of 73 versus West Indies.

Meg Lanning likely to lead DC

DC have also bagged Australian skipper Meg Lanning's services for Rs. 1.10 crore. She is also expected to lead the Delhi-based team. Besides Shafali and Lanning, DC's batting line-up will feature Jemimah Rodrigues, who received Rs. 2.2 crore from DC. Notably, both Shafali (33) and Rodrigues (53*) made key contributions to India's recent win over Pakistan in the ongoing ICC Women's T20 World Cup.

WPL to get underway on March 4

Meanwhile, the opener of the inaugural WPL will be played on March 4. The competition will conclude on March 26. A total of 22 games will be played across two venues in Mumbai - DY Patil Stadium and Cricket Club of India (CCI).